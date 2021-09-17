Dan Levy Signs Netflix Film & TV Deal, Will Star In And Direct Romantic Comedy Feature

A year after winning four Primetime Emmys for the hit comedy series Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy has closed a first look feature deal and an overall one in scripted content with Netflix, under which he’ll write and produce.

Levy’s work in film will begin promptly with an original untitled romantic comedy which he’ll direct, write, produce and star in. Sister’s Stacey Snider and Kate Fenske will also produce alongside Levy. The multi-hyphenate’s work in series will start in July 2022 when his current three-year overall deal with ABC Signature ends.

“Netflix offered Schitt’s Creek a second home at just the right time and opened the doors to a whole new audience for us,” said Levy, “Watching the show thrive there has only enhanced my excitement about continuing to tell specific, meaningful stories with them in both tv and feature film. A full circle moment.”

Added Scott Stuber, Head of Global Film and Bela Bajaria, Head of Global Series, “Dan Levy is an incredible all-around creative talent, who thoughtfully approaches every story with a meaningful perspective. His work on Schitt’s Creek charmed audiences around the world and we’re thrilled to partner and create new films and shows with Dan.”

Until his Netflix TV deal starts in July 2022, Levy will continue to be exclusive to ABC Signature where he currently has three live-action projects in the works as well as animated comedy Standing By which has a presentation order at Hulu.

In total, Schitt’s Creek won nine Primetime Emmys last year. Levy counted four of those trophies including Outstanding Comedy Series, Supporting Actor Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing and Directing Comedy Series with the remaining being Lead Actor Comedy Series (Eugene Levy), Lead Actress Comedy Series (Catherine O’Hara), Supporting Actress Comedy Series (Annie Murphy), Outstanding Casting and Contemporary Costumes.

Schitt’s Creek broke several records at the 2020 Emmys, including becoming the most awarded comedy series in a single year, the first ever comedy series to win an award in all four major acting categories in the same year, and the most wins for a comedy series in its final season. Levy tied the record for most wins by an individual in a single season, and became the only individual to win four major categories (acting, directing, writing, producing) in a single year.

Levy starred in the Tri-Star Kristen Stewart romantic comedy movie The Happiest Season which debuted over Hulu last Thanksgiving, becoming one of the streamer’s most watched original movies.

Levy is repped by WME, MGMT Entertainment, and Morris Yorn.