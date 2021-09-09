Damon Dash & Homestead Entertainment Partner To Distribute Projects From Indie Content Creators

EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash is partnering with Black-owned film distribution company Homestead Entertainment to help independent filmmakers bring their content to the masses.

Under the terms of the deal, Dash—under his Dame Dash Studios banner— will curate film, TV, and digital content for the partnership and Homestead will handle the global distribution for the films acquired through the partnership.

Dash co-founded Roc-a-Fella Records with Jay-Z and Kareem Burke in the ’90s and has since signed some of Hip Hop’s seminal artists, including Kanye West, developed and owned several major apparel lines including Rachel Roy, and written, directed, produced, and acted in a long list of Hollywood movies and TV shows. Dash discovered Kevin Hart and produced Lee Daniels’s first two films The Woodsman and Shadow Boxer.

“I have always spoken about the importance of Black ownership in the entertainment industry and how Black businesses need to be involved in every part of the process in both the music and film business,” Dame Dash Studios CEO, Dame Dash, told Deadline in a statement.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Homestead Entertainment and its visionary leadership team,” he continued. “Homestead’s industry expertise along with its breadth of resources offers us an unparalleled opportunity to expand our reach and further our mission of identifying, producing, and now distributing authentic content from often-overlooked content creators.”

The partnership will enable Dame Dash Studios to leverage Homestead Entertainment’s distribution capabilities, data, infrastructure, and relationships with exhibitors, networks, and streaming platforms. Homestead Entertainment will leverage Dame Dash Studios’s brand, celebrity profile, relationships with content creators, social media following, and production capabilities to acquire, create and promote new content.

“Homestead was founded on the premise that talented filmmakers of color are often not presented with the same opportunities to share their art with the world,” said Sean Armstrong, Principal of Homestead Entertainment. ”Dame Dash is a legend in the entertainment business. He has an incredible track record of finding and cultivating talent who have become household names, including Kanye West, Kevin Hart, and Lee Daniels. Our partnership will allow us to further amplify diverse voices. We are looking forward to working with him and his team in acquiring, creating, and distributing great films.”

Filmmakers are encouraged to submit their content via DameDashDistribution.com.