Cynthia Bailey Exits ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ After 11 Seasons

Cynthia Bailey is departing The Real Housewives of Atlanta after 11 seasons on the Bravo reality series.

The model, actress and TV personality confirmed the news on Instagram earlier today.

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta,” she wrote. “Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can’t wait to see what we do next!”

Bailey proceeded to thank her castmates for “eleven of the most unbelievable years” of her life, and “the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE” memories.

“I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures,” she added. “Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you.”

Bravo responded to Bailey’s announcement via Twitter, with a spokesperson writing, “We’re wishing @cynthiabailey10 the best on her next adventures after #RHOA.” The network’s parent company, NBCUniversal, declined comment.

Bailey joined Real Housewives of Atlanta back in 2010, during the show’s third season. In the years since, it chronicled her friendship with original cast member NeNe Leakes, along with her former marriage to restaurateur Peter Thomas, her current marriage to talk show host Mike Hill and her relationship with daughter, Noelle.

While Bailey referenced her “next chapter” in the note, it’s not yet clear what her next professional steps will be.