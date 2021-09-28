‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’: Season 11 Teaser Reveals Premiere Date

Curb Your Enthusiasm returns to HBO for Season 11 on Oct. 24 starting at 10:40 p.m. ET/PT with new episodes to be released subsequent Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET. Watch the teaser above.

Debuting on HBO in 2001 and presenting 100 episodes to date, Curb Your Enthusiasm stars Seinfeld co-creator Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself in an unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life.

And although the network has kept mum regarding what lies ahead in the new season, series co-star JB Smoove teased that the pandemic could be part of the storyline.

“I can’t tell you guys everything, but what I can say is Larry is really good at attaching his humor to the world and that’s consistently what he has done since Curb has been on HBO. He’s a master at it,” Smoove responded when asked at the Creative Emmy Awards about Curb characters being affected by the pandemic. “He has this thing he does where he attaches himself and his thoughts and his opinions to the beat of whatever is going on in the world. You gotta watch and see what Larry does. He’s a genius, he really is.”

Smoove credits the comedy’s longevity in part to David’s break from making the series and says as long as David keeps writing, Smoove will stay onboard.

“As long as Larry’s going, I’m going,” he said.