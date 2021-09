How To Watch The Creative Arts Emmys Online & On TV

The 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards are being handed out Saturday and Sunday at at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles across three separate ceremonies. None will be televised live or livestreamed, but the highlights will be edited into a two-hour broadcast to air Saturday, September 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.

The weekend’s ceremonies are set for 5 p.m. PT on Saturday and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday. Like the Primetime Emmys on September 19, all three will be in front of limited live audiences (nominees and guests only) at the Microsoft Theater campus. Attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination for admittance.

Deadline will be covering the shows live in their entirety both days. (See the list of what categories are presented each day below.)

Presenters for Saturday and Sunday include Debbie Allen (Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square), RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso), Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks), Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!) and J.B. Smoove (Maplewood Murders), Alex Borstein (Family Guy; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Tony Goldwyn (The Hot Zone: Anthrax), Bear Grylls (Running Wild With Bear Grylls), Paris Jackson (American Horror Stories), Daniel Dae Kim (The Hot Zone: Anthrax), Marlee Matlin (CODA), Folake Olowofoyeku (Bob Hearts Abishola), Angelica Ross (American Horror Story) Roselyn Sánchez (Fantasy Island), Tichina Arnold (The Neighborhood), W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America), Tituss Burgess (Central Park), Nicole Byer (Nailed It!; Wipe Out), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), Deon Cole (Black-ish), Lisa Edelstein (The Kominsky Method), Dulé Hill (The Wonder Years), Maz Jobrani (Gander), Ross Mathews (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Thuso Mbedu (The Underground Railroad), Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), Jana Schmieding (Rutherford Falls), Drew and Jonathan Scott (Property Brothers), Paul Scheer (Black Monday), Randy and Jason Sklar (Cheap Seats), Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset), Michelle Visage (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and Ming-Na Wen (The Mandalorian; The Book of Boba Fett).

The crafts-heavy Creative Arts lead into the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19 at L.A. Live, in a ceremony to be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and air live on CBS.

In the meantime, here’s the rundown of Creative Arts categories presented by day:

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

(5 PM PT)

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program (NonProsthetic)

Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Programming

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Innovation In Interactive Programming

Outstanding Interactive Program

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Motion Design

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

Outstanding Period Costumes

Outstanding Period Makeup And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or

More)

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality, Or Competition Series

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, Or Special

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series or Special

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

(1 PM PT)

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

Outstanding Animated Program

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic

Score)

Outstanding Narrator

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

(5 PM PT)

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Outstanding Casting For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

Outstanding Commercial

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, Or Special

(Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Music Direction

Outstanding Music Supervision

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

Outstanding Stunt Coordination

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special

Outstanding Television Movie

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special