Emmys Scorecard: Wins By Network & Program After Night 1 Of Creative Arts Show

The first of three 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies is in the books, and Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit has lapped the field with seven wins. The streamer also topped the network/platform field with 12 trophies.

See the lists of wins by program and by network/platform below.

This year’s second and third ceremonies set for 1 p.m. PT and 5 p.m.PT Sunday, with limited audiences. An edited version of the Creative Arts Emmys will air at 8 p.m. Saturday, September 18 on FXX.

Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian come into the Emmys with a leading 24 noms apiece. Among platforms, as usual the fight is between HBO and Netflix, with the combined HBO and HBO edging the streaming giant in total noms 130-129. Disney+ has 71 noms, followed by NBC with 46 — a strong showing for a broadcast network in the age of streaming.

The Primetime Emmys will air live Sunday, September 19, on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Here are the winners after Night 1 of the Creative Arts Emmys. Note that the charts include the previously announced juried award winners (see those here).