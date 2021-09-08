Creative Arts Emmys Sets More Presenters Ahead Of Trio Of Ceremonies

UPDATED with second round of presenters: The Television Academy on Wednesday revealed the second batch of presenters confirmed for the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which will be bestowed across three ceremonies this weekend, September 11-12, at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles.

Newly announced presenters include Tichina Arnold (The Neighborhood), W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America), Tituss Burgess (Central Park), Nicole Byer (Nailed It!; Wipe Out), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), Deon Cole (Black-ish), Lisa Edelstein (The Kominsky Method), Dulé Hill (The Wonder Years), Maz Jobrani (Gander), Ross Mathews (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Thuso Mbedu (The Underground Railroad), Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), Jana Schmieding (Rutherford Falls), Drew and Jonathan Scott (Property Brothers), Paul Scheer (Black Monday), Randy and Jason Sklar (Cheap Seats), Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset), Michelle Visage (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and Ming-Na Wen (The Mandalorian; The Book of Boba Fett).

The ceremonies are at 5 p.m. PT Saturday, with two Sunday at 1 p.m. PT and 5 p.m. PT. An edited version of the trio will be broadcast September 18 on FXX.

Watch on Deadline

PREVIOUSLY, August 26 AM: The Television Academy on Thursday began rolling out its list of presenters for this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which will be held across three ceremonies September 11-12 at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

The first batch features some nominees in the running this year including Debbie Allen (Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square), RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso), Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks), Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!) and J.B. Smoove (Maplewood Murders).

Other presenters set include Alex Borstein (Family Guy; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Tony Goldwyn (The Hot Zone: Anthrax), Bear Grylls (Running Wild With Bear Grylls), Paris Jackson (American Horror Stories), Daniel Dae Kim (The Hot Zone: Anthrax), Marlee Matlin (CODA), Folake Olowofoyeku (Bob Hearts Abishola), Angelica Ross (American Horror Story) and Roselyn Sánchez (Fantasy Island).

The ceremonies are set for September 11 at 5 p.m. PT and September 12 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. They will be edited into a two-hour broadcast to air September 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.