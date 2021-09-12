Creative Arts Emmys Winners List – Updating Live

The first of three 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies is underway, and Deadline is updating the winners list live as they are announced. Have a look at the trophy recipients and the night’s remaining nominees below.

So far, the Television Academy is spreading the wealth among a large number of programs. Two-thirds of the way through, the only multiple winners are Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit with four and NBC’s Saturday Night Live and FX’s Pose with three each. Netflix is far out in front among networks and platforms with seven wins. Disney+ and Apple TV+ are next with three each, followed by HBO and FX have two apeice.

Emmys are being handed out in 36 categories tonight, with this year’s second and third ceremonies set for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday — all three will have limited audiences. An edited version of the Creative Arts Emmys will air at 8 p.m. Saturday, September 18.

Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian come into the Emmys with a leading 24 noms apiece. Among platforms, as usual the fight is between HBO and Netflix, with the combined HBO and HBO edging the streaming giant in total noms 130-129. Disney+ has 71 noms, following by NBC with 46 — a strong showing for a broadcast network in the age of streaming.

The Primetime Emmys will air live Sunday, September 19, on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Here are the winners so far during the first of three Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies — including the pre-announced juried award winners — followed by the night’s remaining nominees:

WINNERS

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You

Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer

Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer

David Lascelles, Production Mixer

Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

David Byrne’s American Utopia

HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule

Paul Hsu, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Lonsdale, Production Mixer

Pete Keppler, Music Mixer

Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

(Pre-announced juried award winners)

Black Is King

Disney+ • Walt Disney Studios

Zerina Akers, Costume Designer

Timothy White, Costume Supervisor

The Masked Singer • Super 8 – The Plot Chickens! Part 2

Fox • Fox Alternative Entertainment

Marina Toybina, Costume Designer

Grainne O’Sullivan, Costume Supervisor

Gabrielle Letamendi, Assistant Costume Designer

Lucia Maldonado, Assistant Costume Designer

Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular

IFC • The Riddle Entertainment Group, Emerald Street, Get Lifted and RadicalMedia

Ariyela Wald-Cohain, Costume Designer

Patty Malkin, Costume Supervisor

Erica Schwartz, Assistant Costume Supervisor

Contemporary Costumes

Pose • Series Finale

FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Analucia McGorty, Costume Designer

Michelle Roy, Assistant Costume Designer

Linda Giammarese, Costume Supervisor

Period Costumes

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game

Netflix • Netflix

Gabriele Binder, Costume Designer

Gina Krauss, Assistant Costume Designer

Katrin Hoffmann, Assistant Costume Designer

Nanrose Buchmann, Assistant Costume Designer

Sparka Lee Hall, Costume Supervisor

Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

Country Comfort • Crazy

Netflix • Netflix

George Mooradian, ASC, Director of Photography

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

The Crown • Fairytale

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography

Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game

Netflix • Netflix

Steven Meizler, Director of Photography

Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

WandaVision

Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Mark Worthington, Production Designer

Sharon Davis, Art Director

Kathy Orlando, Set Decorator

Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

The Queen’s Gambit

Netflix • Netflix

Uli Hanisch, Production Designer

Kai Karla Koch, Art Director

Sabine Schaaf, Set Decorator

Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

Mare Of Easttown • HBO

HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Keith P. Cunningham, Production Designer

James F. Truesdale, Art Director

Edward McLoughlin, Set Decorator

Production Design for a Variety Special

The Oscars

ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

David Rockwell, Production Designer

Joe Celli, Art Director

Alana Billingsley, Art Director

Jason Howard, Set Decorator

Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig

NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Eugene Lee, Production Designer

Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer

Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer

N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer

Melissa Shakun, Art Director

Prosthetic Makeup

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi

Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup Artist

Alexei Dmitriew, Key Makeup Artist

Samantha Ward, Makeup Artist

Scott Stoddard, Makeup Artist

Pepe Mora, Makeup Artist

Cale Thomas, Makeup Artist

Carlton Coleman, Makeup Artist

Scott Patton, Prosthetic Designer

Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

Saturday Night Live • Host: Elon Musk

NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist

Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist

Chris Milone, Makeup Artist

Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist

Kim Weber, Makeup Artist

Joanna Pisani, Key Makeup Artist

Young Beck, Key Makeup Artist

Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Pose • Series Finale

FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Sherri Berman Laurence, Department Head Makeup Artist

Nicky Pattison Illum, Key Makeup Artist

Charles Zambrano, Makeup Artist

Shaun Thomas Gibson, Makeup Artist

Jessica Padilla, Additional Makeup Artist

Jennifer Suarez, Additional Makeup Artist

Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The Queen’s Gambit • Adjournment

Netflix • Netflix

Daniel Parker, Department Head Makeup Artist

Interactive Program

Space Explorers: The ISS Experience

Oculus • Felix & Paul Studios, TIME Studios

Felix & Paul Studios

TIME Studios

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming

(Pre-announced juried award winner)

For All Mankind: Time Capsule

Apple TV+ • Apple / Tall Ship Productions

Apple

Tall Ship Productions

Outstanding Motion Design

(Pre-announced juried award winner)

Calls

Apple TV+ • Apple / Studiocanal / Bad Hombre Productions in association with Canal+

Alexei Tylevich, Creative Director

Ethan Stickley, Designer/Animator

Scott Ulrich, Animator

Daisuke Goto, Animator

Chi Hong, Animator

James Connelly, Editor

Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Saturday Night Live • Host: Maya Rudolph

NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Jodi Mancuso, Department Head Hairstylist

Cara Hannah, Key Hairstylist

Inga Thrasher, Hairstylist

Joe Whitmeyer, Hairstylist

Amanda Duffy Evans, Hairstylist

Gina Ferrucci, Hairstylist

Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Bridgerton • Art Of The Swoon

Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Marc Pilcher, Department Head Hairstylist

Lynda J. Pearce, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Claire Matthews, Hairstylist

Adam James Phillips, Hairstylist

Tania Couper, Hairstylist

Lou Bannell, Hairstylist

Contemporary Hairstyling

Pose • Series Finale

FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist

Timothy Harvey, Key Hairstylist

Greg Bazemore, Hairstylist

Tene Wilder, Hairstylist

Lisa Thomas, Hairstylist

Rob Harmon, Hairstylist

Main Title Design

The Good Lord Bird

Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Blumhouse Television, Mark 924 Entertainment, Under the Influence Productions

Efrain Montanez, Director/Creative Director

Eduardo Guisandes, Art Director/Designer

Abigail Fairfax, Illustrator/Animator

REMAINING NOMINEES

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Grown-ish • Know Yourself

Freeform • ABC Signature

Mark Doering-Powell, ASC, Director of Photography

Hacks • Primm

HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Adam Bricker, Director of Photography

Made For Love • User One

HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Ghost Moon, 3 Dot Productions and Paramount Television Studios Production

Nathaniel Goodman, ASC, Director of Photography

The Mandalorian • Chapter 15: The Believer

Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Matthew Jensen, ASC, Director of Photography

Servant • 2:00

Apple TV+ • Blinding Edge Pictures in association with Apple

Marshall Adams, ASC, Director of Photography

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Mare Of Easttown • Fathers

HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Editor

Naomi Sunrise Filoramo, Editor

Mare Of Easttown • Miss Lady Hawk Herself

HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Editor

The Queen’s Gambit • Exchanges

Netflix • Netflix

Michelle Tesoro, ACE, Editor

WandaVision • On A Very Special Episode…

Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Nona Khodai, ACE, Editor

WandaVision • The Series Finale

Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Zene Baker, ACE, Editor

Michael A. Webber, Editor

Tim Roche, Additional Editor

Nona Khodai, ACE, Additional Editor

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency

HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Heather Persons, Editor

Hacks • Primm

HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Susan Vaill, ACE, Editor

Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot)

HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jessica Brunetto, Editor

Hacks • Tunnel Of Love

HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Ali Greer, Editor

Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You

Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

A.J. Catoline, Editor

Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again

Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Melissa McCoy, Editor

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

The Crown • Avalanche

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Paulo Pandolpho, Editor

The Crown • Fairytale

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Yan Miles, ACE, Editor

The Handmaid’s Tale • The Crossing

Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Wendy Hallam Martin, ACE, Editor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 11: The Heiress

Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Dylan Firshen, Editor

J. Erik Jessen, Additional Editor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi

Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Andrew S. Eisen, ACE, Editor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 15: The Believer

Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Jeff Seibenick, Editor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue

Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Adam Gerstel, Editor

Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

The Conners • Jeopardé, Sobrieté And Infidelité

ABC • Werner Entertainment

Brian Schnuckel, ACE, Editor

Man With A Plan • Driving Miss Katie

CBS • Double Double Bonus Entertainment, 3 Arts Entertainment, CBS TV Studios

Sue Federman, ACE, Editor

Mom • Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak

CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Joe Bella, Editor

Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Genius: Aretha • Respect

National Geographic • National Geographic presents an Imagine Television and 20th Television Production

Dan Brennan, Re-Recording Mixer

Ken Hahn, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Jay Meagher, Production Mixer

Mare Of Easttown • Sore Must Be The Storm

HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Joe DeAngelis, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Carpenter, Re-Recording Mixer

Richard Bullock, Production Mixer

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game

Netflix • Netflix

Eric Hirsch, Re-Recording Mixer

Eric Hoehn, Re-Recording Mixer

Roland Winke, Production Mixer

Lawrence Manchester, Scoring Mixer

The Underground Railroad • Chapter 1: Georgia

Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios

Onnalee Blank, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Joe White, CAS, Production Mixer

Kari Vähäkuopus, Foley Mixer

WandaVision • The Series Finale

Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Giles, Production Mixer

Doc Kane, ADR Mixer

Casey Stone, Scoring Mixer

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Boys • What I Know

Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios

Alexandra Fehrman, Re-Recording Mixer

Rich Weingart, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Thomas Hayek, Production Mixer

The Crown • Fairytale

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Lee Walpole, Re-Recording Mixer

Stuart Hilliker, Re-Recording Mixer

Martin Jensen, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Ashworth, Production Mixer

The Handmaid’s Tale • Chicago

Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Lou Solakofski, Re-Recording Mixer

Joe Morrow, Re-Recording Mixer

Sylvain Arseneault, Production Mixer

Lovecraft Country • Sundown

HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Amanda Beggs, Production Mixer

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi

Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer

Stephen Urata, Re-Recording Mixer

Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer

Christopher Fogel, Scoring Mixer

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Cobra Kai • December 19

Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Patrick Hogan, Sound Supervisor

Jesse Pomeroy, MPSE, Sound Editor

Daniel Salas, Sound Editor

Ryne Gierke, Sound Editor

AJ Shapiro, Foley Editor

Andres Locsey, Music Editor

Shane Bruce, Foley Artist

Mitchell Kohen, Foley Artist

Love, Death + Robots • Snow In The Desert

Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Brad North, Supervising Sound Editor/Dialogue Editor

Craig Henighan, Sound Designer

Dawn Lunsford, Foley Editor

Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor

Alicia Stevens, Foley Artist

Mythic Quest • Everlight

Apple TV+ • Apple / Lionsgate / 3 Arts Entertainment / Ubisoft

Matthew E. Taylor, Sound Supervisor

Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor

Pete Nichols, Sound Effects Editor

Matthew Wilson, Sound Effects Editor

David Jobe, Foley Editor

Joe Deveau, Music Editor

Jody Holwadel Thomas, Foley Artist

Elizabeth Rainey, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Lower Decks • No Small Parts

Paramount+ • CBS Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

James Lucero, Sound Supervisor

James Singleton, Sound Effects Editor

Jeff Halbert, Sound Effects Editor

Michael Britt, Foley Editor

Amber Funk, Music Editor

Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You

Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Brent Findley, MPSE, Sound Supervisor

Bernard Weiser, MPSE, Dialogue Editor

Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor

Richard David Brown, Music Editor

Sharyn Gersh, Music Editor

Sanaa Kelley, MPSE, Foley Artist

Matt Salib, Foley Artist

Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Fargo • East/West

FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions

Kurt Nicholas Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Tim Boggs, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Todd Niesen, Dlalogue Editor

Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor

Adam Parrish-Kin, Sound Effects Editor

Brad Bakelmun, Foley Editor

Ben Schor, Music Editor

Stef Fraticelli, Foley Artist

Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist

The Haunting Of Bly Manor • The Two Faces (Part Two)

Netflix • A Paramount Television Studios Presentation for Netflix

Trevor Gates, Sound Supervisor

Jason Dotts, Dialogue Editor

Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor

Paul B. Knox, Sound Effects Editor

Piero Mura, Sound Effects Editor

James Miller, Sound Effects Editor

Matthew Thomas Hall, Sound Effects Editor

Mark Coffey, Sound Editor

Ryan Meadows, Sound Editor

Amy Barber, Foley Editor

Julia Huberman, Foley Editor

Brett “Snacky” Pierce, MPSE, Music Editor

Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist

Ben Parker, Foley Artist

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game

Netflix • Netflix

Gregg Swiatlowski, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Eric Hirsch, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Wylie Stateman, Sound Designer

Leo Marcil, Sound Editor

Mary-Ellen Porto, Sound Editor

Patrick Cicero, Sound Editor

James David Redding III, Sound Editor

Eric Hoehn, Sound Editor

Tom Kramer, Music Editor

Rachel Chancey, Foley Artist

The Underground Railroad • Chapter 9: Indiana Winter

Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios

Onnalee Blank, Sound Supervisor

Chris Kahwaty, Dialogue Editor

Katy Wood, Dialogue Editor

Bryan Parker, Dialogue/ADR Editor

Jay Jennings, Sound Designer

Harry Cohen, Sound Designer

Luke Gibleon, Sound Effects Editor

Pietu Korhonen, Foley Editor

John Finklea, Music Editor

Heikki Kossi, MPSE, Foley Artist

WandaVision • The Series Finale

Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Kim Foscato, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

James Spencer, ADR Editor

Chris Gridley, ADR Editor

Steve Orlando, Sound Designer

Scott Guitteau, Sound Effects Editor

Jon Borland, Sound Effects Editor

Samson Neslund, Sound Effects Editor

Richard Gould, Sound Effects Editor

Jordan Myers, Sound Editor

Luke Dunn Gielmuda, Foley Editor

Greg Peterson, Foley Editor

Fernand Bos, Music Editor

Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor

Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

Shelley Roden, Foley Artist

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • One World, One People

Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

James Spencer, Dialogue Editor

Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor

Steve Slanec, ADR Editor

Kimberly Patrick, Sound Designer / Sound Effects Editor

Teresa Eckton, Sound Effects Editor

Frank Rinella, Foley Editor

Devon Kelley, Foley Editor

Larry Oatfield, Foley Editor

Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor

Dan Pinder, Music Editor

Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

Andrea Gard, Foley Artist

Lovecraft Country • Sundown

HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Sound Supervisor

John Matter, Dialogue Editor

Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer

Bradley Katona, Sound Effects Editor

Brett Voss, Foley Editor

Jeff Lingle, Music Editor

Jason Lingle, Music Editor

Jeffrey Wilhoit, Foley Artist

Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Foley Artist

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi

Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor

James Spencer, ADR Editor

Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Effects Editor

J. R. Grubbs, Sound Effects Editor

Richard Gould, Foley Editor

Stephanie McNally, Music Editor

Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

Jana Vance, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Discovery • That Hope Is You (Part 1)

Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Matthew E. Taylor, Sound Supervisor

Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor

Tim Farrell, Sound Designer

Harry Cohen, Sound Designer

Michael Schapiro, Sound Effects Editor

Darrin Mann, Foley Editor

Clay Weber, Foley Editor

Moira Marquis, Music Editor

Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist

Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

The Umbrella Academy • The End Of Something

Netflix • UCP for Netflix

John Benson, Sound Supervisor

Jason Krane, MPSE, Dialogue/ADR Editor

John Snider, Sound Design/Sound Effects Editor

AJ Shapiro, Foley Editor

Dario Biscaldi, Foley Editor

Lodge Worster, Music Editor

Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist

Zane D. Bruce, Foley Artist

Picture Editing For Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Sister, May I Call You Oshun?

HBO • HBO in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.

Daysha Broadway, Supervising Editor

Stephanie Filo, Editor

Jessica Hernández, Editor

Bo Burnham: Inside

Netflix • Netflix

Bo Burnham, Editor

Hamilton

Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia

Jonah Moran, Editor

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020

HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Ryan Barger, Editor

Anthony Miale, Editor

Saturday Night Live • Murder Show (segment)

NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Ryan Spears, Editor

Saturday Night Live • Stu (segment)

NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Ryan McIlraith, Editor

Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

The Handmaid’s Tale • Nightshade

Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Debra Hanson, Costume Designer

Jane Flanders, Costume Supervisor

Darci Cheyne, Assistant Costume Designer

Lovecraft Country • I Am.

HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Dayna Pink, Costume Designer

Zachary Sheets, Costume Supervisor

Terry Anderson, Assistant Costume Designer

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi

Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer

Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor

Sara Fox, Assistant Costume Designer

The Umbrella Academy • The Frankel Footage

Netflix • UCP for Netflix

Christopher Hargadon, Costume Designer

Heather Crepp, Assistant Costume Designer

William Ng, Assistant Costume Designer

Jane Fieber, Costume Supervisor

WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience

Disney+ • Marvel Studios Mayes C. Rubeo, Costume Designer

Joseph Feltus, Assistant Costume Designer

Daniel Selon, Assistant Costume Designer

Virginia Burton, Costume Supervisor