Creative Arts Emmys Winners List – Updating Live

The first of three 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies is underway, and Deadline is updating the winners list live as they are announced. Have a look at the trophy recipients and the night’s remaining nominees below.
So far, the Television Academy is spreading the wealth among a large number of programs. Two-thirds of the way through, the only multiple winners are Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit with four and NBC’s Saturday Night Live and FX’s Pose with three each. Netflix is far out in front among networks and platforms with seven wins. Disney+ and Apple TV+ are next with three each, followed by HBO and FX have two apeice.
Emmys are being handed out in 36 categories tonight, with this year’s second and third ceremonies set for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday — all three will have limited audiences. An edited version of the Creative Arts Emmys will air at 8 p.m. Saturday, September 18.
Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian come into the Emmys with a leading 24 noms apiece. Among platforms, as usual the fight is between HBO and Netflix, with the combined HBO and HBO edging the streaming giant in total noms 130-129. Disney+ has 71 noms, following by NBC with 46 — a strong showing for a broadcast network in the age of streaming.
The Primetime Emmys will air live Sunday, September 19, on CBS and stream on Paramount+.
Here are the winners so far during the first of three Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies — including the pre-announced juried award winners — followed by the night’s remaining nominees:
WINNERS
Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer
Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer
David Lascelles, Production Mixer
Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
David Byrne’s American Utopia
HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule
Paul Hsu, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Lonsdale, Production Mixer
Pete Keppler, Music Mixer
Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
(Pre-announced juried award winners)
Black Is King
Disney+ • Walt Disney Studios
Zerina Akers, Costume Designer
Timothy White, Costume Supervisor
The Masked Singer • Super 8 – The Plot Chickens! Part 2
Fox • Fox Alternative Entertainment
Marina Toybina, Costume Designer
Grainne O’Sullivan, Costume Supervisor
Gabrielle Letamendi, Assistant Costume Designer
Lucia Maldonado, Assistant Costume Designer
Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular
IFC • The Riddle Entertainment Group, Emerald Street, Get Lifted and RadicalMedia
Ariyela Wald-Cohain, Costume Designer
Patty Malkin, Costume Supervisor
Erica Schwartz, Assistant Costume Supervisor
Contemporary Costumes
Pose • Series Finale
FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Analucia McGorty, Costume Designer
Michelle Roy, Assistant Costume Designer
Linda Giammarese, Costume Supervisor
Period Costumes
The Queen’s Gambit • End Game
Netflix • Netflix
Gabriele Binder, Costume Designer
Gina Krauss, Assistant Costume Designer
Katrin Hoffmann, Assistant Costume Designer
Nanrose Buchmann, Assistant Costume Designer
Sparka Lee Hall, Costume Supervisor
Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
Country Comfort • Crazy
Netflix • Netflix
George Mooradian, ASC, Director of Photography
Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
The Crown • Fairytale
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography
Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Queen’s Gambit • End Game
Netflix • Netflix
Steven Meizler, Director of Photography
Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
WandaVision
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Mark Worthington, Production Designer
Sharon Davis, Art Director
Kathy Orlando, Set Decorator
Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
The Queen’s Gambit
Netflix • Netflix
Uli Hanisch, Production Designer
Kai Karla Koch, Art Director
Sabine Schaaf, Set Decorator
Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
Mare Of Easttown • HBO
HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Keith P. Cunningham, Production Designer
James F. Truesdale, Art Director
Edward McLoughlin, Set Decorator
Production Design for a Variety Special
The Oscars
ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
David Rockwell, Production Designer
Joe Celli, Art Director
Alana Billingsley, Art Director
Jason Howard, Set Decorator
Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series
Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Eugene Lee, Production Designer
Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer
Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer
Melissa Shakun, Art Director
Prosthetic Makeup
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup Artist
Alexei Dmitriew, Key Makeup Artist
Samantha Ward, Makeup Artist
Scott Stoddard, Makeup Artist
Pepe Mora, Makeup Artist
Cale Thomas, Makeup Artist
Carlton Coleman, Makeup Artist
Scott Patton, Prosthetic Designer
Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)
Saturday Night Live • Host: Elon Musk
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist
Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist
Chris Milone, Makeup Artist
Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist
Kim Weber, Makeup Artist
Joanna Pisani, Key Makeup Artist
Young Beck, Key Makeup Artist
Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Pose • Series Finale
FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Sherri Berman Laurence, Department Head Makeup Artist
Nicky Pattison Illum, Key Makeup Artist
Charles Zambrano, Makeup Artist
Shaun Thomas Gibson, Makeup Artist
Jessica Padilla, Additional Makeup Artist
Jennifer Suarez, Additional Makeup Artist
Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
The Queen’s Gambit • Adjournment
Netflix • Netflix
Daniel Parker, Department Head Makeup Artist
Interactive Program
Space Explorers: The ISS Experience
Oculus • Felix & Paul Studios, TIME Studios
Felix & Paul Studios
TIME Studios
Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming
(Pre-announced juried award winner)
For All Mankind: Time Capsule
Apple TV+ • Apple / Tall Ship Productions
Apple
Tall Ship Productions
Outstanding Motion Design
(Pre-announced juried award winner)
Calls
Apple TV+ • Apple / Studiocanal / Bad Hombre Productions in association with Canal+
Alexei Tylevich, Creative Director
Ethan Stickley, Designer/Animator
Scott Ulrich, Animator
Daisuke Goto, Animator
Chi Hong, Animator
James Connelly, Editor
Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
Saturday Night Live • Host: Maya Rudolph
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Jodi Mancuso, Department Head Hairstylist
Cara Hannah, Key Hairstylist
Inga Thrasher, Hairstylist
Joe Whitmeyer, Hairstylist
Amanda Duffy Evans, Hairstylist
Gina Ferrucci, Hairstylist
Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Bridgerton • Art Of The Swoon
Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Marc Pilcher, Department Head Hairstylist
Lynda J. Pearce, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Claire Matthews, Hairstylist
Adam James Phillips, Hairstylist
Tania Couper, Hairstylist
Lou Bannell, Hairstylist
Contemporary Hairstyling
Pose • Series Finale
FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist
Timothy Harvey, Key Hairstylist
Greg Bazemore, Hairstylist
Tene Wilder, Hairstylist
Lisa Thomas, Hairstylist
Rob Harmon, Hairstylist
Main Title Design
The Good Lord Bird
Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Blumhouse Television, Mark 924 Entertainment, Under the Influence Productions
Efrain Montanez, Director/Creative Director
Eduardo Guisandes, Art Director/Designer
Abigail Fairfax, Illustrator/Animator
REMAINING NOMINEES
Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Grown-ish • Know Yourself
Freeform • ABC Signature
Mark Doering-Powell, ASC, Director of Photography
Hacks • Primm
HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Adam Bricker, Director of Photography
Made For Love • User One
HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Ghost Moon, 3 Dot Productions and Paramount Television Studios Production
Nathaniel Goodman, ASC, Director of Photography
The Mandalorian • Chapter 15: The Believer
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Jensen, ASC, Director of Photography
Servant • 2:00
Apple TV+ • Blinding Edge Pictures in association with Apple
Marshall Adams, ASC, Director of Photography
Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Mare Of Easttown • Fathers
HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Editor
Naomi Sunrise Filoramo, Editor
Mare Of Easttown • Miss Lady Hawk Herself
HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Editor
The Queen’s Gambit • Exchanges
Netflix • Netflix
Michelle Tesoro, ACE, Editor
WandaVision • On A Very Special Episode…
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Nona Khodai, ACE, Editor
WandaVision • The Series Finale
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Zene Baker, ACE, Editor
Michael A. Webber, Editor
Tim Roche, Additional Editor
Nona Khodai, ACE, Additional Editor
Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency
HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Heather Persons, Editor
Hacks • Primm
HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Susan Vaill, ACE, Editor
Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot)
HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jessica Brunetto, Editor
Hacks • Tunnel Of Love
HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Ali Greer, Editor
Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
A.J. Catoline, Editor
Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Melissa McCoy, Editor
Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
The Crown • Avalanche
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Paulo Pandolpho, Editor
The Crown • Fairytale
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Yan Miles, ACE, Editor
The Handmaid’s Tale • The Crossing
Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Wendy Hallam Martin, ACE, Editor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 11: The Heiress
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Dylan Firshen, Editor
J. Erik Jessen, Additional Editor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Andrew S. Eisen, ACE, Editor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 15: The Believer
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Jeff Seibenick, Editor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Adam Gerstel, Editor
Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
The Conners • Jeopardé, Sobrieté And Infidelité
ABC • Werner Entertainment
Brian Schnuckel, ACE, Editor
Man With A Plan • Driving Miss Katie
CBS • Double Double Bonus Entertainment, 3 Arts Entertainment, CBS TV Studios
Sue Federman, ACE, Editor
Mom • Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak
CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Joe Bella, Editor
Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Genius: Aretha • Respect
National Geographic • National Geographic presents an Imagine Television and 20th Television Production
Dan Brennan, Re-Recording Mixer
Ken Hahn, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Jay Meagher, Production Mixer
Mare Of Easttown • Sore Must Be The Storm
HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Joe DeAngelis, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Carpenter, Re-Recording Mixer
Richard Bullock, Production Mixer
The Queen’s Gambit • End Game
Netflix • Netflix
Eric Hirsch, Re-Recording Mixer
Eric Hoehn, Re-Recording Mixer
Roland Winke, Production Mixer
Lawrence Manchester, Scoring Mixer
The Underground Railroad • Chapter 1: Georgia
Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios
Onnalee Blank, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Joe White, CAS, Production Mixer
Kari Vähäkuopus, Foley Mixer
WandaVision • The Series Finale
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Giles, Production Mixer
Doc Kane, ADR Mixer
Casey Stone, Scoring Mixer
Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Boys • What I Know
Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios
Alexandra Fehrman, Re-Recording Mixer
Rich Weingart, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Thomas Hayek, Production Mixer
The Crown • Fairytale
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Lee Walpole, Re-Recording Mixer
Stuart Hilliker, Re-Recording Mixer
Martin Jensen, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Ashworth, Production Mixer
The Handmaid’s Tale • Chicago
Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Lou Solakofski, Re-Recording Mixer
Joe Morrow, Re-Recording Mixer
Sylvain Arseneault, Production Mixer
Lovecraft Country • Sundown
HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Amanda Beggs, Production Mixer
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Stephen Urata, Re-Recording Mixer
Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer
Christopher Fogel, Scoring Mixer
Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Cobra Kai • December 19
Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Patrick Hogan, Sound Supervisor
Jesse Pomeroy, MPSE, Sound Editor
Daniel Salas, Sound Editor
Ryne Gierke, Sound Editor
AJ Shapiro, Foley Editor
Andres Locsey, Music Editor
Shane Bruce, Foley Artist
Mitchell Kohen, Foley Artist
Love, Death + Robots • Snow In The Desert
Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix
Brad North, Supervising Sound Editor/Dialogue Editor
Craig Henighan, Sound Designer
Dawn Lunsford, Foley Editor
Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor
Alicia Stevens, Foley Artist
Mythic Quest • Everlight
Apple TV+ • Apple / Lionsgate / 3 Arts Entertainment / Ubisoft
Matthew E. Taylor, Sound Supervisor
Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor
Pete Nichols, Sound Effects Editor
Matthew Wilson, Sound Effects Editor
David Jobe, Foley Editor
Joe Deveau, Music Editor
Jody Holwadel Thomas, Foley Artist
Elizabeth Rainey, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Lower Decks • No Small Parts
Paramount+ • CBS Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
James Lucero, Sound Supervisor
James Singleton, Sound Effects Editor
Jeff Halbert, Sound Effects Editor
Michael Britt, Foley Editor
Amber Funk, Music Editor
Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Brent Findley, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
Bernard Weiser, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor
Richard David Brown, Music Editor
Sharyn Gersh, Music Editor
Sanaa Kelley, MPSE, Foley Artist
Matt Salib, Foley Artist
Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Fargo • East/West
FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions
Kurt Nicholas Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Tim Boggs, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Todd Niesen, Dlalogue Editor
Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor
Adam Parrish-Kin, Sound Effects Editor
Brad Bakelmun, Foley Editor
Ben Schor, Music Editor
Stef Fraticelli, Foley Artist
Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist
The Haunting Of Bly Manor • The Two Faces (Part Two)
Netflix • A Paramount Television Studios Presentation for Netflix
Trevor Gates, Sound Supervisor
Jason Dotts, Dialogue Editor
Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor
Paul B. Knox, Sound Effects Editor
Piero Mura, Sound Effects Editor
James Miller, Sound Effects Editor
Matthew Thomas Hall, Sound Effects Editor
Mark Coffey, Sound Editor
Ryan Meadows, Sound Editor
Amy Barber, Foley Editor
Julia Huberman, Foley Editor
Brett “Snacky” Pierce, MPSE, Music Editor
Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist
Ben Parker, Foley Artist
The Queen’s Gambit • End Game
Netflix • Netflix
Gregg Swiatlowski, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Eric Hirsch, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Wylie Stateman, Sound Designer
Leo Marcil, Sound Editor
Mary-Ellen Porto, Sound Editor
Patrick Cicero, Sound Editor
James David Redding III, Sound Editor
Eric Hoehn, Sound Editor
Tom Kramer, Music Editor
Rachel Chancey, Foley Artist
The Underground Railroad • Chapter 9: Indiana Winter
Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios
Onnalee Blank, Sound Supervisor
Chris Kahwaty, Dialogue Editor
Katy Wood, Dialogue Editor
Bryan Parker, Dialogue/ADR Editor
Jay Jennings, Sound Designer
Harry Cohen, Sound Designer
Luke Gibleon, Sound Effects Editor
Pietu Korhonen, Foley Editor
John Finklea, Music Editor
Heikki Kossi, MPSE, Foley Artist
WandaVision • The Series Finale
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Kim Foscato, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
James Spencer, ADR Editor
Chris Gridley, ADR Editor
Steve Orlando, Sound Designer
Scott Guitteau, Sound Effects Editor
Jon Borland, Sound Effects Editor
Samson Neslund, Sound Effects Editor
Richard Gould, Sound Effects Editor
Jordan Myers, Sound Editor
Luke Dunn Gielmuda, Foley Editor
Greg Peterson, Foley Editor
Fernand Bos, Music Editor
Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Shelley Roden, Foley Artist
Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • One World, One People
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
James Spencer, Dialogue Editor
Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor
Steve Slanec, ADR Editor
Kimberly Patrick, Sound Designer / Sound Effects Editor
Teresa Eckton, Sound Effects Editor
Frank Rinella, Foley Editor
Devon Kelley, Foley Editor
Larry Oatfield, Foley Editor
Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor
Dan Pinder, Music Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Andrea Gard, Foley Artist
Lovecraft Country • Sundown
HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
John Matter, Dialogue Editor
Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer
Bradley Katona, Sound Effects Editor
Brett Voss, Foley Editor
Jeff Lingle, Music Editor
Jason Lingle, Music Editor
Jeffrey Wilhoit, Foley Artist
Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Foley Artist
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor
James Spencer, ADR Editor
Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Effects Editor
J. R. Grubbs, Sound Effects Editor
Richard Gould, Foley Editor
Stephanie McNally, Music Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Jana Vance, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Discovery • That Hope Is You (Part 1)
Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Matthew E. Taylor, Sound Supervisor
Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor
Tim Farrell, Sound Designer
Harry Cohen, Sound Designer
Michael Schapiro, Sound Effects Editor
Darrin Mann, Foley Editor
Clay Weber, Foley Editor
Moira Marquis, Music Editor
Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist
Chris Moriana, Foley Artist
The Umbrella Academy • The End Of Something
Netflix • UCP for Netflix
John Benson, Sound Supervisor
Jason Krane, MPSE, Dialogue/ADR Editor
John Snider, Sound Design/Sound Effects Editor
AJ Shapiro, Foley Editor
Dario Biscaldi, Foley Editor
Lodge Worster, Music Editor
Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist
Zane D. Bruce, Foley Artist
Picture Editing For Variety Programming
A Black Lady Sketch Show • Sister, May I Call You Oshun?
HBO • HBO in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.
Daysha Broadway, Supervising Editor
Stephanie Filo, Editor
Jessica Hernández, Editor
Bo Burnham: Inside
Netflix • Netflix
Bo Burnham, Editor
Hamilton
Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Jonah Moran, Editor
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020
HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Ryan Barger, Editor
Anthony Miale, Editor
Saturday Night Live • Murder Show (segment)
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Ryan Spears, Editor
Saturday Night Live • Stu (segment)
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Ryan McIlraith, Editor
Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
The Handmaid’s Tale • Nightshade
Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Debra Hanson, Costume Designer
Jane Flanders, Costume Supervisor
Darci Cheyne, Assistant Costume Designer
Lovecraft Country • I Am.
HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Dayna Pink, Costume Designer
Zachary Sheets, Costume Supervisor
Terry Anderson, Assistant Costume Designer
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer
Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor
Sara Fox, Assistant Costume Designer
The Umbrella Academy • The Frankel Footage
Netflix • UCP for Netflix
Christopher Hargadon, Costume Designer
Heather Crepp, Assistant Costume Designer
William Ng, Assistant Costume Designer
Jane Fieber, Costume Supervisor
WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience
Disney+ • Marvel Studios Mayes C. Rubeo, Costume Designer
Joseph Feltus, Assistant Costume Designer
Daniel Selon, Assistant Costume Designer
Virginia Burton, Costume Supervisor
