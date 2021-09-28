‘Crawlspace’: ViacomCBS Unveils First Images From L. Gustavo Cooper’s Thriller Starring Henry Thomas, Jennifer Robertson & More

EXCLUSIVE: ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group has debuted the first five images from Crawlspace, a thriller marking the feature directorial debut of L. Gustavo Cooper, following its acquisition of worldwide rights to the title.

The film starring Henry Thomas (Midnight Mass), Jennifer Robertson (Schitt’s Creek), Olivia Taylor Dudley (The Magicians) and more follows a family man who must fight for survival, when he finds himself trapped in the crawlspace of a remote Oregon cabin, where ruthless poachers have stashed their fortune.

Jacob D. Wehrman penned the feature, which also stars Bradley Stryker (Let Him Go), Catherine Lough Haggquist (Fifty Shades of Grey) and C. Ernst Harth (To All the Boys: Always and Forever).

SP Media Group’s Steven Paul and Scott Karol produced, with Alejandro Brugues, Mark Holder, Christine Holder and Andrew Wilson at Wonder Street Entertainment serving as exec producers.

“From the beginning, I saw the movie as fun action/thriller. I couldn’t help but think of my father. I spent summers working under houses in crawlspaces with my Dad who did termite restoration and I loved the idea of this movie being set in that space,” said Cooper. “For me, this movie is about a good guy having the worst day of his life. All he wants to do is get home to his wife and kid to make things right. He’s you, he’s me, he’s everyman.”

“It was such at a great experience working with Gustavo, Jacob, our amazing cast and the team at Wonder Street on bringing this movie to life,” said producers Paul and Kott.

“We were on the edge of our seats when we first read Jacob’s script and were so happy to partner with ViacomCBS because we can’t wait for audiences to experience Gustavo’s vision in theaters,” added EPs Brugues, Wilson, Mark Holder and Christine Holder in a joint statement.

Cooper began his career as a professional skateboarder before making skate videos, discovering in the process his love of filmmaking. He recently signed with Verve, and continues to be managed by Wonder Street and attorney Joel VanderKloot.

Check out the first images from Crawlspace above and below.

