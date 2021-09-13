Fox Nation Picks Up Long-Running Series ‘Cops’

Cops is returning with new episodes on the Fox News streaming service Fox Nation, which also announced a new slate of first responder programming.

The series had most recently been on Paramount Network, which canceled the series in June, 2020, in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. But Langley Productions went back into production that fall to produce episodes for international territories.

Fox Nation will debut the first four episodes on Oct. 1. The deal also includes 15 episodes from season 32.

As part of the launch, Fox Nation also is offering all first responders, including police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics a one-year free subscription to the service starting on Sept. 13. The streaming service also will donate $5 to Answer the Call, which provides financial support to families of New York City first responders killed in the line of duty, on behalf of each new subscriber during the week of Sept. 13-20, with a maximum donation of $50,000.

Cops and another reality show from the POV of police officers, Live PD, came under scrutiny after Floyd’s death. A&E pulled Live PD, one of the highest rated shows on basic cable, and later canceled the series.

Watch on Deadline

Jason Klarman, president of Fox Nation, said that Cops “is one of the most iconic brands on television with an incredibly passionate fan base.”

Fox Nation also is debuting a slate of first responder-themed programming starting on Sept. 13, including 911: On Scene, a ride-a-along show with firefighters, EMTs and paramedics; When Seconds Count, anchored by Harris Faulkner, which showcases dramatic footage of rescues caught on tape; Protect and Serve, hosted by Fox News contributor Ted Williams, spotlights the good deeds that police officers perform in their communities; and Answer the Call, which centers on the non profit of the same name and focused on children of fallen first responders.