Comedy Central Pacts With Nacelle’s Comedy Dynamics To License, Distribute Iconic Albums

Comedy Central has inked a deal with Comedy Dynamics to license and distribute hundreds of iconic albums from the network’s library including Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer and Bo Burnham.

The agreement is through Comedy Central Records, a NY label owned by parent ViacomCBS that specializes in stand-up comedy albums. It’s put out over 200 of them, nominated for 14 Grammy Awards.

Fifteen-year-old Comedy Dynamics Records has produced and distributed hundreds of comedy albums including classics from Iliza Shlesinger, Ali Wong, Tom Segura, Tiffany Haddish and Larry The Cable Guy. Twenty of its releases have been Grammy-nominated (with four wins), including all five in the Comedy Album category for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019.

“This exciting partnership with Comedy Dynamics will enable Comedy Central to unleash the rich and expansive content in our vast library of comedy’s greats to reach our global fans wherever and whenever they are looking for a laugh,” said Steve Raizes, SVP of Podcasts, ViacomCBS.

Titles include classic stand-up albums Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny; Bo Burnham: What; Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago; Joe Rogan: Rocky Mountain High; Mitch Hedberg: Do You Believe in Gosh?; Norm Macdonald: Me Doing Stand-Up; Aziz Ansari: Buried Alive; Dave Attell: Skanks for the Memories; John Mulaney: New In Town; Natasha Leggero: Coke Money; Jo Koy: Lights Out; Amy Schumer: Cutting; David Spade: My Fake Problems; Jim Gaffigan: Mr. Universe; Marc Maron: Thinky Pain; Maria Bamford: 20%; and Whitney Cummings: I Love You.

Comedy Dynamics is part of Brian Volk-Weiss’ Burbank-based diversified media group Nacelle Company which works in scripted and unscripted production, podcasting, publishing, records, distribution, development, and literary management divisions.