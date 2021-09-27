Comcast Spectacor Taps Warner Bros. Digital Exec Russell Arons To Lead G4 Gaming, Fandom Network

Comcast Spectacor Monday named longtime digital entertainment executive Russell Arons president of G4, the content studio and network for comedy, gaming and pop culture fandoms.

It said Arons, most recently general manager of Machinima, a division of Warner Bros. Digital Networks, will usher in a new phase of G4 when it officially returns on linear, OTT, and streaming channels later this year. Comcast Spectator is the sports and entertainment division of Comcast Corp. Its CEO Dave Scott called Arons “exceptionally poised to lead the launch and growth of the return of G4 with a new, digital-first approach.

She will oversee all key business functions including advertising sales, programming and content, operations, marketing, finance, IT and HR. And she will manage the launch, growth and day-to-day operations of the network through content licensing, programming and production, development of content distribution and partnership deals.

“I’m thrilled to join the team at G4 and help bring the legendary brand back to the forefront of popular culture,” said Arons, promising a diverse programming slate “that is authentic, funny, relevant and interactive.”

Arons was previously senior VP of Worldwide Marketing for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Before that, at Electronic Arts, she led marketing and product development for the Sims and casual games.

Comcast Spectacor is the media giant’s sports division, overseeing the Wells Fargo Center arena and complex, the Spectacor Gaming division and a portfolio of professional sports teams that include the National Hockey League’s Philadelphia Flyers.