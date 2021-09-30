‘Coercion’: Tyrone Marshall Brown Joins Showtime Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Love Is… alum Tyrone Marshall Brown is set as a series regular opposite Sydney Chandler in Showtime drama pilot Coercion. Sydney Park also stars in the wiip-produced drama.

Written and to be directed by Susannah Grant (Unbelievable, Erin Brockovich), Coercion is inspired by the life of Rebecca Bender, a national leader on and survivor of sex trafficking.

Coercion depicts Bender’s (Chandler) escape from the world of sex trafficking after six years, her struggles to return to a “normal” life, and her emergence as a confident, funny and impassioned advocate for justice.

Brown will play Dawson, a young special agent with the FBI who is tasked with doing something about the prostitution problem in Vegas.

Executive producing Coercion are Grant, Bender, Gail Lyon, and actress Rosanna Arquette, who is a longtime advocate for survivors of sex trafficking. Paul Lee and Hope Hartman of wiip also serve as executive producers.

Brown played the series regular role of Sean on Love Is… for OWN. He also has recurred on Power and The Affair and guested on shows including FBI, Chicago P.D. and Unforgettable. His feature film credits include You Got Served: Beat the World and Baked in Brooklyn. Brown is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment, Gersh & Jackoway Austen Tyerman.