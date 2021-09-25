‘Cobra Kai’: Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed In New Teaser—Netflix Tudum

It’s time to get your Karate gi’s ready for battle as Netflix’s Cobra Kai begins its journey to the All Valley Tournament in season 4, premiering Dec. 31.

And while fans will have to wait until the very last day of 2021 to catch up with the newly formed powerhouse duo of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang—led by former foes Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka)— take on the Cobra Kai dojo—led by antagonist John Kreese (Martin Kove)— Netflix promises it will all be worth the wait.

At this point, anyone could take the title and viewers shouldn’t sleep on two of the most powerful competitors from their respective dojos—Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) from Miyagi-Do and Tory Nichols (Peyton List) from Cobra Kai. Season 4 of the Emmy nominated series will be connected to The Karate Kid Part 3 as season 3 was to The Karate Kid Part 2—with Thomas Ian Griffith reprising the infamous Terry Silver and all.

Could this mean season 5 could be connected to 1994’s The Next Karate Kid, which saw Hilary Swank’s Julie Pierce take center stage? It’s worth noting, this is all purely speculative and should be taken with a grain of salt.

However, series creator Jon Hurwitz addressed this very question when speaking to Deadline after the team’s Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series in July.

“Sam and Tory are two of our favorite characters in the series and their rivalry is a fresh one that certainly cuts to the core for both of them,” said Hurwitz. “We’re eager for people to see how it plays out in Season 4 because there’s certainly no love lost between those two at the end of Season 3 and there’s a lot more between them going forward. We think it’s a very special season for both those characters.”

Watch the teaser in full above.