CNN Taps Executives For New Streaming Service To Launch Next Year

Nancy Han and Jennifer Suozzo are among the new executives joining CNN+, the network’s new subscription streaming service set to launch in the first quarter of next year.

Han will be vice president of weekly programming, joining the network from NowThis News, where she had been executive vice president of news and senior VP of the originals and content strategy.

Jennifer Suozzo will be vice president of daily programming for the service. She departed her post as executive producer of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt in August.

They will report to Rebecca Kutler, senior vice president and head of programming for the service. She announced the new executives in a memo to staffers on Thursday.

CNN said that the streaming service will offer live, on-demand and interactive programming. Plans are for eight to 12 hours of live, daily programming at launch.

Also joining CNN+ will be Melanie Buck as executive producer of morning programs, Cullen Daly as executive producer of special projects, Jamie Foster as executive producer of evening programs, David Gelles as executive producer of political and live event programming, and Scott Matthews as executive producer of weekly programs.

Also announced were Jon Reyes as vice president of design and creative and Amanda Willis as vice president of content programming, reporting to Courtney Coupe, senior vice president of content strategy and operations. Eric Johnson will be executive producer of CNN+ Original Series, reporting to Katie Hinman, vice president of program development.