Cleopatra Entertainment Buys North America On Action-Drama ‘Dreaming Hollywood’

EXCLUSIVE: Cleopatra Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Dreaming Hollywood, a dark action-drama from writer-director Frank Martinez.

Pic will get a limited domestic theatrical release followed by VOD and home entertainment in spring 2022.

The film stars Turk Matthews as a man who tries to begin a new life-direction and shops his cartoon screenplay to 100 L.A. production companies. While facing rejection after rejection Ray learns that someone has stolen his script and made his movie without permission, throwing his already messed up life into chaos. Link Ruiz and Madelyn Allen also star.

It won the Audience Award at the Erie International Film Festival and has further screenings coming up at Baja California International Film Festival and the Los Angeles Lift Off Film Festival

The deal was brokered by Cleopatra Founder and CEO Brian Perera, Tim Yasui VP/GM of Cleopatra Entertainment and by Ava B from the House Of Film Sales Agency on behalf of the filmmakers.