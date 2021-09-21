You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Mean Girls the Musical’: Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne Tapped To Direct Adaptation For Paramount Players

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Gary Marsh Exiting As Head Of Disney Branded TV To Launch Disney-Backed Company With 'Peter Pan' & 'Witch Mountain' Offshoots, More 'Descendants'
Read the full story

Cleopatra Entertainment Buys North America On Action-Drama ‘Dreaming Hollywood’

Dreaming Hollywood
Dreaming Hollywood Cleopatra Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Cleopatra Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Dreaming Hollywood, a dark action-drama from writer-director Frank Martinez.

Pic will get a limited domestic theatrical release followed by VOD and home entertainment in spring 2022.

The film stars Turk Matthews as a man who tries to begin a new life-direction and shops his cartoon screenplay to 100 L.A. production companies. While facing rejection after rejection Ray learns that someone has stolen his script and made his movie without permission, throwing his already messed up life into chaos. Link Ruiz and Madelyn Allen also star.

It won the Audience Award at the Erie International Film Festival and has further screenings coming up at Baja California International Film Festival and the Los Angeles Lift Off Film Festival

The deal was brokered by Cleopatra Founder and CEO Brian Perera, Tim Yasui VP/GM of Cleopatra Entertainment and by Ava B from the House Of Film Sales Agency on behalf of the filmmakers.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad