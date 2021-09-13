Claire Foy Wins Second Emmy For ‘The Crown’ In A Different Category

Claire Foy won a Creative Emmy Award for Guest Actress in a Drama Series on Sunday for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, her second for the Netflix drama but in a different category.

Foy, who appeared in 21 episodes between 2016-2017 and later in 2020, was honored with the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for The Crown in 2018.

Allison Janney similarly won in two different categories for her work in The West Wing. In 2000 and 2001, she won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series followed by Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2002.

Foy did not appear at the live telecast held in Los Angeles, the golden statuette was accepted by the Academy. The British actress beat out The Handmaid’s Tale stars Alexis Bledel and McKenna Grace; This Is Us‘s Phylicia Rashad; and Sophie Okenedo from Ratched.

While the first season covered her marriage to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the second season saw Foy’s Elizabeth have to deal with the Suez Crisis in 1956; the retirement of her third Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan, in 1963; a visit from JFK and Jackie; the birth of Prince Edward in 1964; and issues of monogamy in her own marriage.