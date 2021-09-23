‘Dave’ Co-Star Christine Ko Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Christine Ko, who starred in Alan Yang’s Tigertail and currently plays Emma opposite Dave Burd on his FX comedy series Dave, has signed with WME to be represented in all areas.

The news comes after Ko starred in Yang’s directorial debut feature film Tigertail, which bowed on Netflix last year. In July, she signed on to co-star in Nicholas Ma’s indie drama Mabel alongside Judy Greer. Other film credits include Tyler Savage’s Stalker and Stephanie Turner’s Justine.

On the TV side, Ko’s credits include Netflix’s Master of None, Disney+’s Just Beyond, Amazon’s Upload and a season-long arc on CBS’ Hawaii Five-0. She also was a series regular on Joel McHale’s CBS’ sitcom The Great Indoors.

She continues to be repped by Circle of Confusion and Hansen Jacobson.