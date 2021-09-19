Chris Rock Says He Contracted Covid-19, Urges Vaxx For His Fans

Chris Rock posted this morning that he has contracted the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The 56-year-old actor/comedian used the news to urge his fans to get vaccinated. noting in his post, “trust me you don’t want this.”

Rock last worked on an untitled David O. Russell film with Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek and Margot Robbie that filmed in Los Angeles last spring. It is scheduled for a November 2022 release. The film’s brief description is that it is about a doctor and a lawyer who “form an unlikely partnership.”