‘Chopped’ Creators Cleve Keller & Dave Noll Cook Up First-Look Deal With Boat Rocker

Cleve Keller and Dave Noll, creators Food Network’s Chopped, has struck a first-look deal with Boat Rocker.

The pair will develop and produce unscripted shows for the American Rust and Invasion producer via their Keller/Noll banner.

Having previously worked for Barry Diller and his Notional production company, the pair have been working together since 2007 and in addition to the Chopped universe, they have created gameshow America Says, Fox’s syndicated game Punchline, CBS’s syndicated Face the Truth, Bravo’s Rocco’s Dinner Party, HGTV’s Don’t Sweat It and Beat the House, and AMC’s FilmFakers and Movies 101.

They previously had a first-look deal with eOne and before that a partnership with Zodiak Americas.

Boat Rocker’s current unscripted slate includes the reality competitions series Go-Big Show for TBS, docuseries Dear… for Apple TV+, and the space travel competition series Who Wants to Be an Astronaut? for Discovery+.

“Cleve and Dave’s long-standing track record of creating and producing compelling content is unmatched and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the Boat Rocker family,” said Jay Peterson, President, Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted, and Todd Lubin, President, Matador Content. “We look forward to collaborating on unscripted projects that entertain audiences across the globe.”

“We are so fired up about this deal. As we look at our next decade, our goal is simple: to create and produce the very biggest unscripted shows on television. To do that successfully, we knew we needed to connect with the best in the business, and more than that the best people in the business. That’s Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin, and Boat Rocker,” added Keller and Noll.

Keller/Noll are represented by WME.