‘Charmed’: Lucy Barrett Joins the CW Series As New Co-Lead Alongside Melonie Diaz & Sarah Jeffery

The CW’s Charmed reboot has found its new “Charmed One”. Australian actress Lucy Barrett (Co-Ed) has joined Melonie Diaz, who plays Mel, and Sarah Jeffery (Maggie) as a lead in the upcoming Season 4 of the series, from CBS Studios.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Barrett is succeeding Madeleine Mantock who played co-lead Macy for the first four seasons. The major on-screen change is accompanied by a behind-the-scenes transition heading into Season 4, with Jeffery Lieber, Nicki Renna and Joey Falco replacing Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro as new showrunners.

.Lieber, Renna and Falco are keeping mum on Barrett’s character.

“Her name, backstory, powers, and connection to Mel and Maggie are being kept under wraps, because…well…it’s just more fun that way,” they said in a statement. “What we will say is…she’s an artist, with a wild, unpredictable love for life and a one-of-a-kind view of the world that serves her well in her art, which is her life’s passion. She’s fun, irreverent, impulsive, strong-willed, and will bring a brand-new energy to the Power of Three.”

In season four of Charmed, Mel (Diaz) and Maggie (effery) find their lives transformed by the death of their beloved sister, Macy. But when their grief threatens to undo the Power of Three forever, the surprising arrival of a third Charmed One ( Barrett) gives them a renewed opportunity to fulfill their destinies.

And this couldn’t come at a better time, because a mysterious new enemy is rising in the shadows, instilling fear in every corner of the magical world. But as this new foe draws the Charmed Ones and their allies Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica) deeper into a twisted game, the question is — will this new trio be ready for what’s to come? Or will their inexperience working together put the entire world in jeopardy?

Based on the original series, Charmed is from CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Lieber, Renna and Falco, Kevin Dowling, Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman , Brad Silberling, Howard Owens, Kruger and Shapiro.

Barrett is probably best known for her leading role on the Web series Co-Ed, produced by The Duplass Brothers, and will next be seen in the features Black Site, opposite Jason Clarke & Michelle Monaghan, and Sissy. Like many Australian stars, Barrett came through the country’s venerable soap Neighbours. Her additional credits include series Bloom and the revival of the police drama Halifax Retribution. Barrett is repped by AKA Talent Agency and Active Artists Management.