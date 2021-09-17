ChaiFlicks Picks Up North American Rights To Three Israeli Series From ‘Shtisel’ & ‘Fauda’ Outfit Yes Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Streaming service ChaiFlicks has acquired North American rights to three Israeli series from Shtisel and Fauda outfit Yes Studios.

ChaiFlicks, an SVOD service specializing in Jewish and Israeli entertainment, is lining up fall releases for Checkout, Significant Other and Asylum City, which will all be shown with subtitles.

Checkout, a ratings hit comedy created by Nadav Frishman and Yaniv Zohar and produced by July-August Productions, follows the antics of a diverse cast of customers and staff at a struggling Israeli supermarket. The cult sitcom’s third season is now airing on Israel’s public broadcaster Kan 11 and is on pace to become the channel’s most watched TV series. The show was nominated for an International Emmy and won Best Comedy at the Israeli TV Academy Awards. We’re told that local adaptations of the original format are currently in development in multiple countries.

Significant Other, produced by yes TV and July August Production, stars Dana Modan and Asi Cohen, who also co-created the series together with Ram Nehari. The romantic dramedy charts the story of two neighbors in their late 40’s — a single woman and a newly separated man — who find themselves living door-to-door in the same apartment building, and embark on a hesitant, obstacle-filled romantic relationship.

Cohen is one of Israel’s leading comedians known for his work on Eretz Nehederet, as well as dramatic roles in series such as Prisoners of War. Both seasons of the Israeli TV Academy Award-winning series will be available on ChaiFlicks.

Finally, the service has picked up Asylum City, a suspense thriller also produced by Yes TV and July-August Production and starring Doron Ben David of Fauda and Israeli-American actress Hanni Furstenberg (The Loneliest Planet).

Triggered by a mysterious murder investigation, the series weaves together stories of crime, love, and corruption in the back streets of Tel Aviv. The series was co-created by Eitan Zur, Uzi Weil and Liad Shoham, based on Shoam’s novel of the same name, with Zur also credited as director and Weil as writer.

The deals were negotiated by Chaiflicks co-founders Neil Freidman and Bill Weiner for Chaiflicks and Dana Stern and Maya Biton for Yes Studios.

“We believe that content is what attracts and retains users,” said ChaiFlicks Co-Founder Neil Friedman. “That’s why we are expanding our catalogue on all fronts, ranging from feature films to sitcoms, reality shows, and children’s programming.”

Danna Stern, Managing Director, Yes Studios added: “We love ChaiFlicks’s passion for Israeli and Jewish story-telling and are delighted to partner up with them to bring audiences our award winning, crowd-pleasing series”.

ChaiFlicks operates in North America and Australian and New Zealand.