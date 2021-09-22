CBS News To Change Name Of CBSN Streaming Service

CBS News is changing the name of its CBSN streaming service to simply “CBS News.”

The streaming service also will name the local news streaming services to branding such as CBS News Denver or CBS News Boston. Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, announced the name change at a town hall on Wednesday. He said that it was “another example of how we are bringing our divisions together.”

He also unveiled a mock up of a new studio for the streaming service, repurposed from the former CBS This Morning space. The morning program moved into a Times Square studio earlier this month and was rebranded as CBS Mornings.

CBSN launched in 2014, and has since added local versions in a dozen major markets, with a 13th, in Miami, also in the works. The local services are offered in Los Angeles, Baltimore, Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, Minnesota, Philadelphia, Denver, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth and Sacramento.

Wendy McMahon, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, noted that the streaming service last week was able to call the California recall race before AP and other outlets, saying that “the collaboration across streaming and stations bolstered all of our platforms.”