CBS Hopes To Bring Back ‘Love Island’ For Season 4 As ‘Big Brother’ Future Also Looking Good

Love Island crowned Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy winners of its third season last month in Hawaii.

CBS is now hopeful that the summer reality series will return for a fourth season.

CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Deadline that he was “looking at” its renewal potential. “No decision has been made yet but we hope to bring it back, it’s a fun show that we all enjoy doing and we know there’s a real passionate audience there,” he said.

The third season of the show, which is based on the British format from ITV, launched on July 7, and also featured a raft of exclusive programming on Paramount+. The series, which follows a group of sexy singletons living together, was able to air content that was “too spicy to air on television” thanks to the streaming service.

It’s likely that the streaming component will play a big role in determining its future given the young demographics for the ITV America-produced reality series. The renewal for the third season was announced in January.

Similarly, CBS is still hot on its veteran reality series Big Brother. The network ordered a third season of the celebrity winter edition for 2022, to be hosted by Julie Chen Moonves

The show is currently in its 23rd season, which is set to finish later this month. Kahl said that if, as expected the show returns next summer for Season 24, he expected Chen Moonves to be hosting.

“We feel great about Big Brother, it’s certainly one of the top shows of the summer, look at the ratings and demographically it’s a monster,” added Kahl. “Going forward, we feel good.”