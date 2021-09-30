‘Castle’ Moves To Lifetime For Latest Syndication Run Starting Next Week

Castle has a new address. Lifetime has set an October 5 premiere date for the latest exclusive syndicated run of the crime dramedy starring Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic.

The series will play at 2 p.m. Tuesdays starting next week and will continue through November. It will go on hiatus when Lifetime begins its annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime holiday movie event, then will return in January.

Castle, which originally aired on ABC from 2009-16, stars Fillion as famous mystery novelist Richard Castle, who connects with the NYPD when he is enlisted to help solve a series of copycat murders ripped from the pages of his Derek Storm novels. Suffering from writer’s block and realizing that working with the police might give him some new ideas for his next book, Castle finds himself paired with Detective Kate Beckett (Katic). She does not appreciate the fun-loving author or his unorthodox style, but Castle finds a new muse in her. With his writer’s intuition and her creative detective work, the duo begin solving New York homicides, including the murder that started it all.

Tamala Jones, Jon Huertas, Seamus Dever, Molly Quinn and Susan Sullivan also star in the series from ABC Signature. Terence Paul Winter, Alexi Hawley, Rob Bowman, Rob Hanning and Armyan Bernstein served as EPs.

Castle joins Lifetime’s roster of syndicated crime drama series that includes Rizzoli & Isles, The Closer and Major Crimes.