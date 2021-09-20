‘Caster’: YA Novel Getting Feature Take From Scribe Maggie Levin At Paramount

EXCLUSIVE: Maggie Levin is currently writing an adaptation of Elsie Chapman’s young adult novel Caster for Paramount. We understand that this deal closed before the announced departure of Paramount Chairman & CEO Jim Gianopulos and the project is in very early development.

Levin is currently writing the TriStar sequel Labyrinth which Doctor Strange filmmaker Scott Derrickson is set to direct.

Caster is part of a YA franchise in the spirit of Hunger Games meets Fight Club.

Caster centers around Aza Wu who knows that real magic is dangerous and illegal. In fact, casting killed her sister, Shire. As with all magic, everything comes at a price. For Aza, it feels like everything in her life has some kind of cost attached to it. Her sister had been casting for money to pay off Saint Willow, the gang leader that oversees her sector of Lotusland; and now that debt falls on Aza’s shoulders. With Shire dead, Aza must step in to save the legacy of Wu Teas, the teahouse that has been in her family for centuries. Aza enters herself in an underground casting tournament, one in which she must fight for her life.

Scholastic and Josephson Entertainment are producing along with Weed Road. Caitlin Friedman and Iole Luchesse will produce on behalf of Scholastic Entertainment. Matt Geller and Kelsi Fleming are producing on behalf of Josephson Entertainment. Greg Lessans and Rachel Reznick are producing on behalf of Weed Road. Paramount execs on the project are Vanessa Joyce and Ellie Walker.

Levin directed an episode of the Hulu series Into the Dark and is the second unit director on Blumhouse’s upcoming feature The Black Phone.

She is repped by WME, Stephanie Myer at Gang Tire, Natalie Covault at Brillstein Entertainment Partners LA.