‘Caroline, or Change’ Announces Complete Broadway Cast

Most of the originally-planned cast of the upcoming Broadway musical revival Caroline, or Change will be in place when the Roundabout Theatre Company production begins performances on Oct. 8 at the Studio 54 theater – at least the adult actors.

The hiring of a new line-up of several child performers was necessitated when the previously announced kids outgrew their roles during the Covid pandemic shutdown. The musical originally was set to begin performances during spring of 2020.

Included among the show’s newcomers are Gabriel Amoroso as Noah Gellman and Alexander Bello as Jackie Thibodeaux. They’ll join the show’s previously announced star Sharon D Clarke, along with John Cariani, Joy Hermalyn, Arica Jackson, Tamika Lawrence, Caissie Levy, Adam Makké, Kevin S. McAllister, Harper Miles, N’Kenge, Nya, Richard Alexander Phillips, Jayden Theophile, Nasia Thomas, Jaden Myles Waldman, Samantha Williams, Stuart Zagnit and Chip Zien.

The musical officially opens on Oct. 27.

Clarke reprises her Olivier Award-winning West End role as Caroline Thibodeaux, a Black woman working as a maid for a Jewish family in 1963 Louisiana as the civil rights movement is transforming America. Caroline, or Change features book and lyrics by Tony Kushner, music by Jeanine Tesori, direction by Michael Longhurst and choreography by Ann Yee.

The original Broadway production of Caroline, Or Change opened in 2004 and starred Tonya Pinkins in the title role.