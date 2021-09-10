Skip to main content
Carmen Mitcho & Nick Predescu Launch Unscripted Production Company 2 Point 0 Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Carmen Mitcho and Nick Predescu, who previously worked at Love & Hip Hop producer Eastern, have launched their own unscripted production company.

The pair have set up 2 Point 0 Productions.

Mitcho was previously EVP, Programming at Eastern, while Predescu was VP, Production.

They will kick off the company with a new series on TLC – Dr. Mercy, which premieres September 22. It follows Chicago-based dermatologist Dr. Mercy Odueyungbo, who tackles extraordinary, unique, and bizarre skin cases.

The company will also produce TLC’s pregnancy hit series Unexpected, which was produced by Eastern.

Prior to joining Eastern, Mitcho was a showrunner whose credits include Ice Loves Coco, Giuliana & Bill, and Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane. Predescu spent more than a decade at MTV working as a production executive on many projects including The Real World, The Challenge, Teen Mom, and The Hills.

2 Point 0 Productions is represented by ICM Partners.

