‘Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch Joins Viola Davis In TriStar’s ‘The Woman King’

Lashana Lynch has joined the cast of TriStar Pictures’ The Woman King, starring Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis and International Emmy Award nominated Thuso Mbedu.

The Old Guard director Gina Prince-Bythewood is helming. The film is a historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. The story follows Nanisca, General of the all-female military unit, and Nawi, an ambitious recruit, who together fought enemies who violated their honor, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for.

Based on an original screenplay by Dana Stevens and current draft by Dana Stevens and Prince-Bythewood, the film is being produced by Academy Award-winning producer Cathy Schulman though her Welle Entertainment. Schulman is currently the EP and show runner of Showtime’s upcoming series The First Lady, which also stars Viola Davis. Viola Davis and Julius Tennon of JuVee Productions and Maria Bello of Jack Blue Productions are also producing.

Nicole Brown and Shary Shirazi are overseeing the project for TriStar Pictures.

“Lashana is next-level dope. Not just her incredible chops, but who she projects to the world. She embodies these true-life warriors and we are so lucky she is coming to play,” said Prince-Bythewood.

Lynch recently starred alongside Brie Larson in the box office hit film Captain Marvel. She will next be seen opposite Daniel Craig in the highly anticipated No Time To Die and Debbie Tucker Green’s Ear for Eye, the feature film adaptation of her well received play of the same name, which debuted at the Royal Court in 2018. She is currently in production on TriStar Pictures and Netflix’s Matilda, based on the award-winning smash hit West End musical. Lynch is repped by ICM Partners, Alan Siegel Entertainment, BWH Agency in the UK, Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern,