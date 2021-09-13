Candace Bushnell Has Off Broadway Date With ‘Is There Still Sex In The City?’

Candace Bushnell, the author and creater of the Sex in the City newspaper column that inspired the long-running HBO franchise, is renewing her vows with her beloved New York with a new stage show titled Is There Still Sex in the City?, set for an Off Broadway run beginning in November.

Is There Still Sex in the City? will begin performances Nov. 13 at Manhattan’s Daryl Roth Theatre for a 12-week limited engagement. Official opening night is set for December 7. Tickets goon sale today.

Written and starring Bushnell, who is definitely a Carrie, Is There Still Sex in the City? marks her stage debut in the city that started it all. Audiences will experience Bushnell’s humor and insights into life, love, relationships, and hear stories about how a young woman reinvented her life and in the process created a cultural phenomenon. The production will be directed by Lorin Latarro (Waitress, Mrs. Doubtfire).

“Working in the theater has been a lifelong dream since I first came to New York,” said Bushnell in a statement. “I’m thrilled to share my story at The Daryl Roth Theatre. This is an evening to laugh, cry, celebrate and most of all, come with your friends and make some new ones too!”

“Candace is an incredible storyteller who has given women ownership of their true feelings,” said producer Robyn Goodman. “She brilliantly conveys how we really talk to each other about sex, men, and our ambitions – and she does it with humor and in very high heels. We are delighted to bring the next iteration of Candace’s story to the stage and introduce this show to existing fans and a new generation of women and men in New York City.”

Is There Still Sex in the City? is produced by Marc Johnston, Robyn Goodman, Alexander Fraser, and Josh Fiedler. The show staged its world premiere pre-New York run at Bucks County Playhouse in Pennsylvania.