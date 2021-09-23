Camilla Cabello Leads Leonardo DiCaprio, Dozens Of A-listers Calling On Google, Amazon, Fox, Netflix, Disney & More To Demand Congress Support Biden’s Climate Plan

As Democratic leadership tries to unite its progressive and moderate wings, a group of 80-plus artists, celebrities and activists called on the leaders of Google, Disney, Amazon, Fox, Facebook and more to urge Congress to support President Biden’s Biden’s Build Back Better plan.

Boldfaced signatories to the group letter included J.J. Abrams, Greg Berlanti, Cate Blanchett, Jack Antonoff, Don Cheadle, Ellen DeGeneres, Selena Gomez, Chris Evans, Jimmy Kimmel, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Chuck Lorre, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sean Penn, Joaquin Phoenix, Billy Porter, Robert Redford, Ryan Reynolds, Shakira, Barbra Streisand, Wes Studi, Justin Timberlake, Kerry Washington and many more. The full list of names is below.

The effort was spearheaded by the National Resources Defense Council Action Fund and actress/singer Camila Cabello, who convinced the sizable group of A-listers to speak out, specifically about the need to address climate change. (On Monday, a group of 17 Nobel Prize-winning economists also signed a letter in support of Biden’s plan.)

Manish Bapna, President and CEO of the NRDC Action Fund said, “These are the tastemakers of our time—and in moments like these they have an opportunity to be the changemakers, too. What started as an idea by Camila Cabello has exploded into a clarion call from entertainers overnight to take action. Congress holds in its hands our best chance at combating our biggest environmental challenge yet. We need all hands on deck to make sure they seize it, and these industry leaders can play a critical role in making sure that they do.”

In today’s initiative, the artists call out the following execs by name: Lincoln Benet at Access Industries (Warner Music Group), Sundar Pichai at Alphabet (Google, YouTube), Andy Jassy at Amazon, Tim Cook at Apple, John Stankey at AT&T (WarnerMedia), Brian Roberts at Comcast, David Zaslav at Discovery (and soon Warner Bros. Discovery), Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook, Lachlan Murdoch at Fox, Reed Hastings at Netflix, Kenichiro Yoshida at Sony, Robert Bakish at ViacomCBS, Arnaud de Puyfontaine at Vivendi (Universal Music Group) and Bob Chapek at Walt Disney.

The letter says, in part:

As the top leaders of the entertainment industry—one of the nation’s most powerful and influential business sectors—you are needed to lead our community’s call for action and embrace this vision for a better world. The entertainment community has a long, proud tradition of driving societal change. Our industry is already leading the charge toward more sustainable practices within our own businesses and productions. Now is the time to use your influence to shape our future.”

Congress needs to hear you demand, unequivocally, that it put forward and pass the most ambitious climate change agenda in U.S. history.

“It’s no secret that climate change is here and is already affecting people’s lives across the globe,” wrote Cabello in her post on Instagram about the effort. “We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to act boldly to fight the climate crisis, so I am honored to join over 60 fellow artists to call on leaders of the entertainment industry to use their power and demand that Congress pass @potus’s #BuildBackBetter agenda this fall.”

The standard was taken up by longtime environmental champion DiCaprio, who tweeted to his 19 million followers, “This fall, Congress has a rare opportunity to invest in a clean, just, and equitable future by passing the Build Back Better agenda. This is our moment, and there is no time to waste. Join us and @NRDC_AF…”

This fall, Congress has a rare opportunity to invest in a clean, just, and equitable future by passing the Build Back Better agenda. This is our moment, and there is no time to waste. Join us and @NRDC_AF by texting CLIMATE NOW to 21333 to demand Congress take action. pic.twitter.com/7Ivx6ElCpG — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) September 23, 2021

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who is an NRDC board member, said the following in a statement: “People are seeing the impacts of climate change first-hand, from climate-fueled wildfires, to floods and storms,” said . “We cannot wait longer to act and we must use our voices to demand that our government leaders pass President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.”

The full text of the letter and a list of its signatories are below.

Dear Entertainment Industry Executives:

Climate change has arrived on our doorstep: California is on fire, record-breaking and deadly storms are flooding New York City, hurricanes are devastating the Gulf. This summer alone, nearly one in every three people in the United States experienced an extreme weather event.

Scientists warn that if we fail to act now, every single one of us will feel the impacts, a billion people will be displaced, and low-income people and communities of color will continue to be hit first and worst. Right now, we have a critical window of opportunity to do something about it. And we need all hands on deck to demand that our leaders protect the people we love and the places they live before it’s too late.

Congress has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in a clean, just, and equitable future for all by passing the robust climate action that President Biden called for in his Build Back Better agenda. This legislation will create healthier communities, put millions to work in clean energy jobs, and free us from the fossil fuels that are driving climate change.

As the top leaders of the entertainment industry—one of the nation’s most powerful and influential business sectors—you are needed to lead our community’s call for action and embrace this vision for a better world. The entertainment community has a long, proud tradition of driving societal change. Our industry is already leading the charge toward more sustainable practices within our own businesses and productions. Now is the time to use your influence to shape our future.

Congress needs to hear you demand, unequivocally, that it put forward and pass the most ambitious climate change agenda in U.S. history.

The plan currently before Congress will protect people’s health and clean up our drinking water. It will create a just transition away from dirty fossil fuels and create millions of new jobs. It will protect communities from climate change through investments in clean energy, clean transportation, and infrastructure upgrades. And it will make sure we finally prioritize and invest in the low-income communities and communities of color that are hit hardest by both fossil fuel pollution and climate impacts.

This plan will create a stronger, brighter, and more just America—and we need you to help make this vision a reality.

At this pivotal moment, please lead the call. Demand publicly and loudly that our senators and representatives in Congress pass this critical legislation.

And we pledge to do our part as well. We will use our platforms to remind all Americans: Tell your senators and representatives in Congress that you demand climate action now. Advocate for Congress to take up the president’s climate agenda. And don’t stop there. Tweet. Post. E-mail. Call. Whatever it takes.

Sincerely,

J.J. Abrams

Anitta

Jack Antonoff

Troian Bellisario

Greg Berlanti

Cate Blanchett

Benny Blanco

Dave Burd aka “Lil Dicky”

Camila Cabello

Dove Cameron

Alessia Cara

Don Cheadle

Glenn Close

Coldplay

Jacob Collier

Lily Collins

James Corden

Ellen DeGeneres

Cara Delevingne

Leonardo DiCaprio

Zac Efron

Billie Eilish

Chris Evans

Jimmy Fallon

Finneas

Selena Gomez

Conan Gray

Grimes

Todrick Hall

Hugh Jackman

Jimmy Kimmel

Joey King

Liza Koshy

Lady Gaga

Cyndi Lauper

John Legend

Adam Levine

Kevin Liles

Dua Lipa

Lorde

Chuck Lorre

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Demi Lovato

Ziggy Marley

Shawn Mendes

Idina Menzel

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Sean Penn

Joaquin Phoenix

Billy Porter

Zachary Quinto

Addison Rae

Robert Redford

Ryan Reynolds

Mark Ronson

Kyra Sedgwick

Shakira

Lilly Singh

Troye Sivan

Barbra Streisand

Wes Studi

Ryan Tedder

Justin Timberlake

Kerry Washington

Sigourney Weaver

Shailene Woodley

Calum Worthy