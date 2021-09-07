Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ On Amazon Prime Pulls In Over 1M Households, Samba TV Says

Cinderella, the onetime Sony musical starring Camila Cabello that was picked up by Amazon Prime Video, debuted over the four-day Labor Day weekend notching 1.1 million U.S. households, according to Samba TV. The pic was dropped on Amazon’s streaming service in 240 countries and territories.

Amazon, based on Screen Engine’s analytics (which, by the way, do not report hard numbers to the press like Samba TV does), is celebrating Cinderella as the No. 1 most-watched VOD movie over the holiday stretch, saying that “Cinderella delivered the strongest results as the biggest musical of 2021, second only to Disney’s Hamilton in 2020.”

Samba TV’s data, which only measures streaming viewership in 3 million Smart TV terrestrial households over a five-minute frame, supports that claim by Screen Engine and Amazon. After all, how many notable live-action musical movies have there been during the pandemic? Samba TV reported in July 2020 that 1.8M households tuned into the first weekend of Disney+’s Hamilton, while only 693,000 tuned into the first weekend of In the Heights this past June, the latter nothing to boast about on behalf of the WarnerMedia streamer.

In Hamilton‘s first 10 days, Samba TV measured 2.7M unique households that tuned in, besting the actual 2.6M stubs the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical actually punched during its Broadway run to date.

Among the Amazon movies measured by Samba TV, Cinderella is on the lower end in regards to eyeballs, behind The Tomorrow War (2.4M four-day Independence Day holiday) and the three-day weekends of Without Remorse (2.3M) and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (1.6M). Amazon has anecdotally claimed that Coming 2 America, its acquisition from Paramount, is the streamer’s most-watched movie premiere ever, though no figures have ever been reported.

Samba TV says that Cinderella‘s audience skewed toward those with incomes between $20K-$30K (+14%), female (+8%), Black (+23%) and those under 19 years old.

Of the top 25 largest DMAs, Portland, OR over-indexed the most (+45%), followed by Miami (+45%) and San Francisco (+36%) over the four days. In addition, Cinderella pulled in 123K households in Great Britain, 67K in Germany, and 6K in Australia. Of the Great Britain regions, South East over-indexed the most (+37%), followed by Wales (+31%). In Germany, Saarland over-performed the most (+55%), followed by Niedersachsen (+20%).

In regards to Screen Engine’s bigger-than-a-breadbox measurements, Cinderella led all new debuts, including streaming competitor Afterlife of the Party on Netflix, with more than two times the viewers, coming in at No. 3. Among those titles highly ranked over the weekend on PVOD were Space Jam: A New Legacy in the No. 2 spot, Don’t Breathe 2 in the No. 4 spot, and HBO Max’s free stream to subscribers The Suicide Squad slotting fifth.

Screen Engine also reports that viewership for the Kay Cannon-directed movie overperformed with Latino viewers who connected with the first Latina Cinderella. “Norms fall at 18-22% and the film is currently tracking at 30%,” reads the press release. James Corden, who is also a voice of one of the mice in the movie, produced Cinderella though his Fullwell 73.

Torrent Freak separately reports that for the weekly period ending September 6 that the top five most pirated movies were 1) Don’t Breathe 2, 2) The Protege, 3) The Suicide Squad, 4) Cinderella and 5) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Why is Don’t Breathe 2 on top? Because the movie was just made available on PVOD, which means a clean copy is available for online thieves; piracy spikes on a movie title when there’s a fresh copy out there.

