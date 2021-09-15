Skip to main content
Gov. Gavin Newsom Will Keep His Job As Recall Fails; Hollywood Weighs In
Hollywood Weighs In As Gov. Gavin Newsom Beats Recall Effort: “Vote Was So Lopsided, It’s Basically Elder Abuse”

By Erik Pedersen, Matt Grobar

California recall reactions
California Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses reporters after beating back the recall attempt AP Images

Refresh for updates … Gavin Newsom is staying put as California governor after the state’s voters declined to oust him in the recall election today. The issue has been front of mind for Californians — and Hollywood — for months, especially the past few weeks, and social media was flooded with reaction to the results tonight. Have a look at a sampling of them below.

Major news outlets began projecting the result about 40 minutes after polls closed 8 p.m. PT, after Los Angeles County’s mail-in ballots came in pro-Newsom in a big way. The governor beat back the recall attempt and conservative talk show host Larry Elder, who was the leading candidate to replace him.

Gavin Newsom Says He’s “Humbled, Grateful But Resolved” After Big Victory Against Recall

It was a different result 18 years ago, when then-Gov. Gray Davis was recalled and replaced by Arnold Schwarzenegger. The actor-turned-pol was re-elected in 2007.

The multimillion-dollar 2021 recall effort in the deep-blue state drew the attention of national media and national politicians. President Joe Biden was in Southern California on Monday to stump for Newsom to give a speech in which he called Elder “a “clone of Donald Trump.” Vice President and California native Kamala Harris flew in from Washington, D.C, last week to campaign again the recall, framing the race within the larger context of the battle for voting rights and abortion rights.

In the end, it appears to be a landslide defeat for the recall. Here’s what people in the entertainment industry are saying about tonight’s failed bid:

