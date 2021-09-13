Joe Biden Campaigns With Gavin Newsom On Eve Of California Recall; Larry Elder Queried On Whether He Will Accept Results

President Joe Biden will campaign in Long Beach this evening for Gavin Newsom as he tries to fend off a recall, with a series of polls giving some relief to California’s governor as he tries to keep his job.

The leading candidate to succeed him, radio talk show host Larry Elder, spent the day campaigning in Los Angeles and Orange County.

Meanwhile, Newsom got a late boost from Comcast, parent company of NBCUniversal, which contributed $25,000 to a fund set up to fight off the effort to oust him. Comcast joins other media companies and studios in backing Newsom, betting that he will survive the vote.

At one of Elder’s events in Monterey Park, he hit on some of his campaign themes, including the state’s regulations and high taxes. Noting that 1% pay half of the state’s income tax revenue, Elder said, “So when a wealthy person leaves, he or she is bringing a tremendous tax burden away from us and to other states,” he said.

While those arguments have long been themes among Republicans, Elder’s campaign added a late-in-the-campaign twist, where he appeared at a press conference with Rose McGowan who, in addition to endorsing him, made claims about Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Governor Gavin Newsom’s wife. McGowan had gone public with sexual assault allegations against Weinstein in 2017, and claims that Siebel Newsom called her afterward and said, “What can Boies Schiller do to make you happy?” That is a reference to the law firm that once represented Weinstein.

Siebel Newsom’s spokesperson released a statement calling the allegations a “complete fabrication.” “It’s disappointing but not surprising to see political opponents launch these false attacks just days before the election. Their limited correspondence has been strictly as fellow survivors of sexual assault and in Jennifer’s former capacity leading the Representation Project, an organization that fights limiting gender stereotypes and norms.”

Elder also got some celebrity support with an endorsement from actor Jon Voight, who taped a Twitter message.

Elder also has suggested that the results of the election may be suspect, taking a page from Donald Trump’s playbook in casting doubt on the integrity of the electoral results. Elder told reporters last week that “there might very well be shenanigans,” and said that they were prepared to file lawsuits.

On Monday, Elder told NBC News’ Jacob Soboroff that “we all ought to be looking at election integrity, no matter if you are a Democrat, an independent or a Republican.” But Elder did not say whether he would accept the results of the vote whether he wins or loses.

The attacks on the election as potentially fraudulent, even before votes are counted, drew a response from Ron Nehring, the former chairman of the California Republican Party.

He wrote on Twitter on Monday, “I don’t know what tomorrow’s results will be, but just because the election is held by mail does not mean it’s fraudulent, or any more likely to be fraudulent than an election with in-person voting.”

“This pattern of whining any election we don’t win must be fraudulent is both bad politics, and bad policy,” he added. “Again, I don’t know what the results will be, but accusations of fraud need to be based on evidence.”

Newsom’s campaign has focused on Elder’s vow to roll back state mask and vaccine mandates, convinced that voters ultimately back his efforts to control the virus. A pro-Newsom ad that debuted last week featured former President Barack Obama, warning that “your vote could be the difference between protecting our kids and putting them at risk.” The spot also featured a picture of Elder giving the “thumbs up” sign along with Donald Trump, who remains unpopular in the state.

The recall itself has its origins in disenchantment with Newsom’s handling to the Covid epidemic, particularly when he went to a dinner party at the posh restaurant French Laundry even though the state’s residents were being advised to socially distance and avoid large gatherings. Newsom later called it a mistake.

Polls in early August showed a tightening race, and a number of Democrats feared a repeat of 2003, when Gray Davis was ousted from office in favor of Arnold Schwarzenegger, and that Newsom would fall victim to voter disenchantment over a host of issues. But as ballots were mailed out to all of the state’s registered voters and awareness of the recall increased, Newsom opened up a larger lead.

Biden will first travel to Sacramento, where he will be taken to survey the damage from the massive Caldor fire.

More to come.