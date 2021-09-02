Guillermo Del Toro’s Netflix Anthology Series Sets Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, Andrew Lincoln, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman & Others To Star, Gets New Title

Netflix has announced cast members — along with the writers and directors — for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, its anthology series from the Oscar winner that’s set for next year.

Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, Andrew Lincoln, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché, and Peter Weller have joined the cast. Other cast members are TBA. Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent and Vincenzo Natali will write and direct single episodes of the series, which has been retitled from Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight.

See the list of confirmed episode actors, scribes and helmers below.

Production has begun in Toronto on creator, EP and co-showrunner del Toro’s collection of live-action stories that Netflix says is meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, the eight sinister tales — including two original works by del Toro — will be brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by the Shape of Water filmmaker.

Additional episode directors include Ana Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke, Guillermo Navarro, David Prior and Keith Thomas, and writers include Haley Z. Boston, Regina Corrado, David S. Goyer, Lee Patterson, Aaron Stewart-Ahn and Mika Watkins.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is created and executive produced by del Toro and executive produced by Oscar winner J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water), who also serves as co-showrunner, and Gary Ungar. Regina Corrado serves as co-EP.

Here is the list of cast and creatives set for Cabinet of Curiosities, along with the actors’ credits:

● Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead) and Hannah Galway (Sex/Life) star in an episode written (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro) and directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook)

● Amadeus Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) and Luke Roberts (Ransom) will appear in an episode written by David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight) (based on a short story by Michael Shea), and directed by David Prior (The Empty Man).

● Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Elpidia Carrillo (Euphoria), Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead) and Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle) star in an episode written by Regina Corrado (Deadwood; The Strain) (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro); and directed by Guillermo Navarro (Godfather of Harlem; Narcos)

● Crispin Glover (River’s Edge) and Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone) star in an episode written by Lee Patterson (Curve) (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) and directed by Keith Thomas (Firestarter)

● Peter Weller (Star Trek Into Darkness) stars in an episode directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), who also writes along with Aaron Stewart-Ahn

● Mika Watkins (Origin) writes an episode (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight); with cast to be announced

● David Hewlett (See) cast in an episode written (based on a short story by Henry Kuttner) and directed by Vincenzo Natali (Hannibal)

● Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor) serves as writer of an episode (based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll) directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night) with cast to be confirmed.