CAA Signs Comic Republic, Africa’s Largest Superhero Franchise

Move over, Captain America. There are new heroes arriving in comics land.

CAA has signed Comic Republic , billed as Africa’s largest superhero franchise, for representation in all areas. The company is currently working with talent and creatives on multiple titles, including Ireti, Amadioha, Visionary, Trials of the Spear, and Eru.

Comic Republic The characters have some parallels to audiences familiar with their US cousins. For one example, Amadioha is the Nigerian god of thunder to the Igbos and Yorubas.

CAA will identify and create opportunities for Comic Republic in film and television in live-action and animation, as well as in publishing, games, speaking, and consumer products.

“I’m thrilled to announce our representation by CAA,” said Comic Republic founder Jide Martin. “We invested some time in finding the right strategic agency that understands our vision, can further represent us, and distribute our stories where it matters. Our goal has always been to develop African content for a global audience, and I am delighted that this representation will see to it that more people experience our unique universe of authentic African stories.”

The Comic Republic universe is drawn from Africa’s history and myths, and a vision of Africa’s future, informed by a strong contemporary sensibility, according to its statement. Comic Republic’s aim is to shape the perception of the African continent with its more than 200 characters.