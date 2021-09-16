CAA Promotes Five Trainees To Agent Status In Television

Creative Artists Agency has promoted Allie Cohen, David Romero, Alixandra Haley, Rachel Mathias and Lubna Salad to agents within its Television division.

Within the agency’s television department Cohen and Romero will work in scripted, Haley in alternative, and Mathias and Salad in international.

“I am thrilled about these five promotions,” said Joe Cohen, CAA Board Member and Head of Scripted Television. “Allie, David, Alix, Rachel and Lubna are exceptional individuals. They are all incredibly intelligent, creative, resourceful, collaborative, and globally minded. We couldn’t be prouder to promote them today, and look forward to their continued contributions to the agency and our clients.”

Cohen started her CAA journey in 2017 as a mailroom clerk, and made her way into the agency’s Television division in 2018, working for agents Joel Begleiter and Andrew Miller. She was named Scripted Television Coordinator in 2020.

Romero started his career as an assistant at The Shuman Co. before joining CAA’s Scripted Television department in 2016. He was an assistant to Bruce Vinokour and Michael Gordon, and was promoted to Scripted TV Coordinator in 2019.

Haley began her career at as an intern in CAA’s Non-Fiction Television department, before being hired as a full-time employee in 2017. She served as an assistant to agents Santini Reali and Jonathan Swaden, and was elevated to Alternative Television Coordinator in 2018.

Mathias’ career began in television production with stints at Avalon Entertainment, Raw TV, and the BBC in London. She joined CAA’s International Television department in 2015, as an assistant to Victoria Fitzpatrick and Lindsey Bender, before being named International Television Coordinator in 2019.

Lastly, Salad launched her career in physical production as an independent film coordinator and joined CAA in 2019 as an assistant to agent Brandon Lawrence. She was then elevated to International Television Coordinator in 2020.

Cohen, Haley, and Romero are based in Los Angeles, and Mathias and Salad are based in London.