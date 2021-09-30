CAA Signs Octavia Spencer

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Octavia Spencer has signed with CAA for representation in all areas including her production company ORIT Entertainment, which she runs with partner and producer Brian Clisham and Head of Production and Development Stephanie Kluft. Bryan Lourd will lead the team.

Projects under the ORIT banner include Truth Be Told for Apple; Netflix’s Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, produced with LeBron James and SpringHill Entertainment and for which Spencer also received her first Emmy nomination; and its award-winning documentary short Right to Try. ORIT currently has a three-year overall deal at ABC Studios.

Spencer is a three-time Oscar nominee who won the 2012 Academy Award for Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Minny Jackson in Tate Taylor’s The Help. She also has been nominated for performances in Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water and Theodore Melfi’s Hidden Figures.

Spencer is in production on Sean Anders and John Morris’ film Spirited, in which she stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. She can be seen in the second season of Apple’s crime drama Truth Be Told, which she also exec produces, and next appears in Amazon Studios’ sci-fi thriller Encounter opposite Riz Ahmed.

Spencer also is the author of the children’s book series Randi Rhodes, Ninja Detective. She also is represented by attorneys Karl Austen and Ryan LeVine at Jackoway Austen Tyerman.