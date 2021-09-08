C.S. Lewis Biopic ‘The Most Reluctant Convert’ Sets Cinema Release; Watch First Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: The Most Reluctant Convert: The Untold Story of C.S. Lewis, a new biopic tracking the life of The Chronicles Of Narnia author, has been set for an event cinema release in theaters this November. Scroll down to watch the trailer.

On November 3, venues in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Phoenix, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, Seattle, Miami Beach, San Francisco, and more will screen the film for a one night engagement. The release will be handled by Trafalgar Releasing.

Directed by Norman Stone, the pic stars Max McLean, Nicholas Ralph and Eddie Ray Martin as the adult Lewis, young man Lewis, and childhood Lewis respectively. The story follows the author as he battles with himself and ultimately finds faith. Also appearing are Tom Glenister as J. R. R. Tolkien, David Shields as Hugo Dyson, and Hubert Barton as Owen Barfield.

The movie is based on the U.S. play Lewis on Stage: The Most Reluctant Convert, adapted by and starring Max McLean, which itself was primarily based on Lewis’ memoir Surprised By Joy. The film is produced by Fellowship for Performing Arts in association with 1A Productions.

Here’s the trailer: