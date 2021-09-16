Bunim/Murray Promotes Morgan Thompson To Oversee Brand Partnerships

EXCLUSIVE: Real World: Homecoming producer Bunim/Murray has promoted Morgan Thompson to Vice President of Branded Entertainment.

Thompson, who has been with the Banijay-owned producer for three years, will oversee strategic brand partnerships across all current and content in development. In her new role, she is also focused on developing new business opportunities with brands to commission their own series and docs.

It forms part of the company’s recent senior team moves, which saw new boss Julie Pizzi finalize her team after taking the job earlier this year. She reports to Dani Wassel, Executive Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs, Bunim/Murray Productions.

Thompson previously served as the Director of Branded Entertainment at Bunim/Murray, where she collaborated with brands such as Amazon, Microsoft, Vrbo, Universal Pictures and Kraft to produce branded content integrations within series such as Keeping Up with the Kardashians (E!), The Real World (MTV/Facebook Watch), The Challenge (MTV) and Family or Fiancé (OWN).

Thompson is also Co-Chair of BMP’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council. Prior to BMP, she worked at Telepictures, the production arm of Warner Bros., where she managed advertiser partnerships for daytime talk show The Real and entertainment news show Extra.

“Morgan is a smart and creative executive, who excels at generating strategic partnerships between productions and brand partners,” said Wassel. “Bunim/Murray is incredibly lucky to have her on the team. It’s been an honor to watch Morgan grow at the company.”