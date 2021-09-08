Buchwald And Anonymous Content Sign Mexican Actress Cassandra Sanchez-Navarro

EXCLUSIVE: Buchwald and Anonymous Content have signed actress Cassandra Sanchez-Navarro in the United States.

Sanchez-Navarro starred in the romantic comedy Cindy La Regia, a film that went on to become the most successful film in her native Mexico in 2020.

She most recently appeared in the Amazon Prime Video release El Peligro De Tu Miranda, currently available to stream. Up next she will appear in two films: Malcriados and Enfermo Amor opening in Mexico later this year.

Other credits include appearances in Netflix’s Sense 8 and El Dragon: Return of the Warrior for Univision and Televisa.

Sanchez-Navarro was classically trained at LA’s Lee Strasberg Academy and NY American Musical and Dramatic Academy, before going to London’s Royal Academy Of Dramatic Arts. She’s a fifth-generation actor and granddaughter of Manolo Fabregas, often referred to as ‘The Man of Theater’, and the first Mexican to perform on Broadway, starring opposite legends including Shirley MacLaine and Clint Eastwood.

She continues to be represented by manager Prensa Danna in Mexico and PRStudio USA.