‘Vendetta’: U.S. Deal For Under-The-Radar Action Pic Starring Bruce Willis, Clive Standen, Thomas Jane, Theo Rossi & Mike Tyson; First Look Images

EXCLUSIVE: Redbox Entertainment has acquired U.S. distribution rights to under-the-radar action-thriller Vendetta, which is starring Bruce Willis (Die Hard ) , Clive Standen (Taken), Thomas Jane (The Last Son), Theo Rossi (Army of the Dead), and Mike Tyson (The Hangover).

Written and directed by Jared Cohn (The Horde), the recently-wrapped film is due to premiere in 2022 and is expected to have a limited theatrical run and be available day-and-date on demand. Today we can also reveal first look images from the movie.

In Vendetta, when his daughter is murdered, William Duncan (Standen) takes the law into his own hands, setting out on a quest for retribution. After killing the street thug responsible for her death, he finds himself in the middle of a war with the thug’s brother (Rossi), father (Willis), and their gang, who are equally hell-bent on getting even. What ensues is a tense back-and-forth game of vengeance. By the end, William comes to find that the quest for revenge never has a winner.

Vendetta Redbox

Pic is produced by Amar Balaggan (William), Benjamin Rappaport (Drone) and Ross Mrazek (The Swearing Jar) of B.A.R. None Productions and Corey Large (Cosmic Sin) of 308 Enterprises in association with Vector Film Services, Media Capital Group, and T.N.G. Capital Corp.

The deal was negotiated by Marc Danon of Redbox Entertainment and Brian O’Shea of The Exchange, which is handling sales.

“We’re always on the lookout for films that have engrossing storylines and casts that will bring those stories to life,” said Galen Smith, CEO, Redbox. “Vendetta has all those elements and it will have audiences on the edge of their seats when it premieres next year.”

Vendetta Redbox

Willis is represented by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham, Standen by Management 360, CAA and Ziffren Brittenham, Tyson by Paradigm Talent Agency, Jane by Paradigm Talent Agency and Ziffren Brittenham, and Rossi by Management 360, Paradigm Talent Agency and Schrech Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.