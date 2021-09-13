Bruce Dern Begins Work On Mike Mendez Horror Thriller ‘The Devil’s Trap’

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar nominee Bruce Dern is starring with Richard Grieco, Michael Paré, Sofia Nistratova, Nick Davi, Mike Mendez in the horror thriller feature The Devil’s Trap which is commencing production.

In the film directed by Mike Mendez, a big city hospital is terrorized by a demonic presence. In the quiet nighttime corridors and patient rooms of a city hospital, Abigail (Nistratova) consoles her traumatized brother, Billy (Davi) who is now a paraplegic. Billy suffers from horrible nightmares in which he revisits his childhood, where we meet his alcoholic and violent father. Sharing Billy’s hospital room is a dying man, Mr. Cohen (Dern) who seems to know everything about Billy and Abigail. There’s also another horrific presence roaming in the hospital terrifying patients and staff alike. Paré portrays Father Gestas. Grieco is the lovestruck hospital orderly who worships his nurse g.f. Diana. Their romantic interludes in dark corners of the hospital make his job much easier.

Mendez counts a genre canon that includes such movies as Killers, Bimbo Movie Bash, The Convent, The Gravedancers, Big Ass Spider!, The Last Heist, and Don’t Kill It. He is repped by Stacey Testro International, WME, and Eric Feig. Michael Caissie (No Tears in Hell) wrote the screenplay off Alexander Nistratov’s story (The Curse of the Clown Motel). Michael Tadross Jr. (LBJ, Hurricane Heist) and Nistratov are EPs. Bernard Salzmann (Paper Empire) produces.