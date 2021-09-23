Universal Rom-Com ‘Bros’ Sets All-LGBTQ+ Cast Featuring Billy Eichner; Nicholas Stoller To Direct, With Judd Apatow Producing

Universal Pictures has set Billy Eichner (Impeachment: American Crime Story), Luke Macfarlane (Single All The Way), TS Madison (Zola), Miss Lawrence (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), Symone (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Guillermo Diaz (Law & Order: Organized Crime) and Guy Branum (truTV’s The Game Show) to star in Bros, which will make history as the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men, and the first studio film featuring an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast, with queer actors taking on queer roles, as well as all heterosexual characters.

Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall) is directing the film, which he co-wrote with Eichner. The latter will make history of his own as the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own studio film.

Bros is billed as a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about two two gay men—played by Eichber and Macfarlane—maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy. Pic is scheduled to arrive in theaters on August 12, 2022.

Judd Apatow is producing the project alongside Stoller and Josh Church, with Eichner exec producing. The film is a co-production of Stoller’s Global Solutions and Apatow’s Apatow Productions.

Universal’s Senior Executive Vice President of Production Erik Baiers will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

“I could not be more proud or excited about the historic nature of the all openly LGBTQ+ cast of Bros. After queer actors have spent decades watching straight actors capitalize both artistically and professionally by playing LGBTQ+ characters, it is a long overdue dream come true to be able to assemble this remarkable, hilarious cast,” said Eichner. “And while Bros may be the first of its kind in several ways, my real hope is that it is only the first of many opportunities for openly LGBTQ+ ensembles to shine and show the world all we are capable of as actors, beyond just being the wacky sidekick, token queer or a straight movie star’s ‘gay best friend.’ And beyond all of that, this cast is f*cking hysterical and you’re going to love them.”