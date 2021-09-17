Skip to main content
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Rises In Series Finale, ‘Big Brother’ Wins Thursday

BROOKLYN NINE-NINE -- "The Last Day, Part 2" Episode 810 -- Pictured: (l-r) Andre Braugher as Ray Holt, Chelsea Peretti as Gina, Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Joel McKinnon Miller as Scully, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle
John P. Fleenor/NBC

NBC bid farewell to its Brooklyn Nine-Nine crew as the Andy Samberg-led comedy aired its final episode Thursday. The series finale rose in its final episode, earning a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo and 2.17 million viewers, per Nielsen fast affiliates.

The series finale, titled “The Last Day,” grew from the Season 8 premiere in August (0.4, 1.84M). Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which also features Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio and more, saw the gang come together for one last heist and an emotional farewell to the titular precinct.

As full the finale was of optimistic goodbyes and callbacks to earlier episodes, Brooklyn Nine-Nine came in second overall to Big Brother on CBS, which ruled Thursday’s primetime in all fields. The latest episode (0.9, 3.77M) of the reality series was the highest-rated and most-watched title of the evening.

For ABC, Holey Moley (0.3, 2.34M) was followed by The Hustler (0.2, 1.53M) and When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren (0.2, 1.26M).

Fox saw reruns of MasterChef and Call Me Kat. Consistent with previous episodes, The Outpost‘s latest (0.1, 420,000) had a quiet showing on the CW leading up to its series finale in October.

