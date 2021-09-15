BroadwayCon Fan Convention Returning As In-Person New York Event In 2022

BroadwayCon, the annual three-day fan convention that was held virtually earlier this year due to the Covid pandemic, will return to in-person programming for the 2022 edition.

The 2022 BroadwayCon is set for February 18–20, 2022, at the Manhattan Center and the New Yorker Hotel. Event organizers announced the return to in-person programming today.

The event’s initial slate of anticipated participants include Anthony Rapp, BroadwayCon’s Co-Founder and original cast member of Rent, Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical and Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), and Carolee Carmello, Erin Quill, Fredi Walker-Browne, Ilana Levine, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Judy Kuhn, Lesli Margherita, Nik Walker, Ryann Redmond, and Thayne Jasperson. Additional guests will be announced at a later date.

Rapp said in a statement, “After the last year and a half, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to come together to honor the passionate community of Broadway fans, performers, and creators. Since 2016, BroadwayCon has served as a signature event supporting the theatre community and this year will be more important than ever as we welcome everyone home again.”

According to organizers, as of now the total capacity for the event will be kept at or below 50% as a Covid safety precaution, but additional tickets may be released at a later date. For more ticket information, visit the event’s website.