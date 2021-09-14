Broadway’s ‘Company’ Completes Casting With Manu Narayan

Producers of Broadway’s Company have completed casting with the hiring of Manu Narayan, who takes over the role of Theo previously filled by Kyle Dean Massey.

Narayan’s Broadway credits include Gettin’ the Band Back Together, Bombay Dreams and Lincoln Center Theater’s My Fair Lady revival. He appeared in Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2019 Off Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along, like Company a classic Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical.

Narayan joins a production headed by Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone. Other principal cast members include Matt Doyle, Christopher Fitzgerald, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, Terence Archie, Etai Benson, Bobby Conte, Nikki Renée Daniels, Claybourne Elder, Greg Hildreth and Rashidra Scott.

Company, which was in previews when the Covid pandemic shutdown hit in March 2020, resumes performances Monday, Nov. 15 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, with an official opening on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Massey said in June that he would not return to the show, announcing that he and husband Taylor Frey are expecting the couple’s first child this fall.