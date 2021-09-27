‘Bridgerton’ Releases Season 2 First-Look Photos Of Kate, Edwina & Mary Sharma, Eloise At The Ball & More

Following Saturday’s release of a first clip from Season 2 of Bridgerton, featuring the couple at the center of it, Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), Netflix this morning put out three first-look photos from the new season. All three are from the opening episode.

One of them captures the same first garden encounter between Anthony and Kate from the clip. Another features the three Sharma women, Kate, her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) and their mother Mary (Shelley Conn) as they arrive at the ball, joined by Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh). The third is a scene at the ball featuring Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell), Anthony and Bennedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) flanking the family’s debutante this season, a prim Eloise (Claudia Jessie). The photos (You can see them above and bellow) provide a glimpse at Anthony’s trimmed sideburns and Eloise’s slicker hairstyle.

The second season, whose 2022 premiere date has not been set yet, is based on the second book in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series, The Viscount Who Loved Me, that chronicles Anthony Bridgerton’s (Bailey) quest for love.

Bridgerton is set in the sexy, lavish and competitive world of Regency London high society. At the heart of the show is the powerful Bridgerton family. Comprised of eight close-knit siblings, this funny, witty, daring and clever group must navigate the upper ten thousand’s marriage mart in search of romance, adventure and love.

The series, which became Netflix’s biggest ever series after it was watched by a record 82 million households around the world, comes from Shondaland and is exec produced by creator Chris Van Dusen, Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

It has already been renewed for a third and fourth season and is getting a Young Queen Charlotte spinoff.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma in episode 201 of Bridgerton. Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix