Regé-Jean Page To Star In Noah Hawley-Directed Heist Film From Netflix & AGBO

Netflix and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO are reuniting to make an untitled heist movie from Emmy-winning Fargo creator Noah Hawley, starring Bridgerton‘s breakout Regé-Jean Page.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for the heist thriller, which is based on an original idea by Hawley. Hawley in addition to directing and writing will produce for 26 Keys. Page will also executive produce with Angela Russo-Otstot. Producers are Anthony Russo, Joe Russo and Mike Larocca for AGBO.

“AGBO was originally founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we greatly respect and admire,” Larocca said. “We are very happy to continue to fulfill that pledge by supporting this new film from Noah Hawley and Regé-Jean Page.”

Netflix and AGBO made the Joe Russo-written movie Extraction, which at 99 million households worldwide is the streamer’s most watched original feature in history. AGBO’s recently wrapped The Gray Man stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Page.

In addition to Fargo, Hawley created, wrote, directed and showran FX’s Legion. He made his feature-film directorial debut with the Searchlight astronaut drama Lucy in the Sky, starring Natalie Portman. His sixth novel, the follow-up to his New York Times bestseller Before the Fall, Anthem will be published by Grand Central Publishing in January.

26 Keys’ upcoming projects include those with author Matthew Baker; filmmaker Issa Lopez; and a feature film with Apple Studios that Hawley will produce with Ben Stiller’s Red Hour, in which Andy Samberg is set to star in and produce.

Before Bridgerton, Page gathered rave reviews in his breakout role in Roots. He is also set to star in Paramount’s upcoming Dungeons and Dragons.

Hawley is repped by CAA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead. Page is repped by CAA, The Artists Partnership, Mosaic and Ziffren Brittenham.