Brian Tee Stars Opposite Nicole Kidman In ‘Expats’ Amazon Drama Series

Chicago Med‘s Brian Tee plays a lead opposite Nicole Kidman in Expats, Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming drama series based on Janice Y.K. Lee’s novel The Expatriates, from Lee, director-showrunner Lulu Wang, Kidman and Per Saari’s Blossom Films and Amazon Studios. Additionally

Wang revealed Tee’s casting on social media, which features a photo of Kidman and Tee. It’s captioned “Meet Margaret & Clarke. College sweethearts! (She brought the flowers. He brings the dad jokes…” See below.

The photo is not current. Kidman recently wrapped filming the first part of her role in Hong Kong to segue to the Aquaman sequel as scheduled. She will return to the show at a later date. Tee also has obligations as a series regular on NBC’s Chicago Med, which is now in production on its new season.

Set against the fabric of Hong Kong, Expats is the story of an international community whose lives are bound together forever after a sudden family tragedy. It revolves around three women, Mercy (Ji-young Yoo), Margaret (Kidman) and Hilary.

Watch on Deadline

Tee plays Clarke, a devoted husband (to Margaret) and father, Clarke has no desire to exchange his expat lifestyle for American suburbia, until his world is upended and he is faced with an impossible choice.

The series is executive produced by Wang, Kidman and Saari for Blossom Films, Theresa Park for her Per Capita Productions, Dani Melia, and Stan Wlodkowski, with Lee serving as consulting producer and writer. Alice Bell also serves as a writer and executive producer. Wang serves as showrunner and is directing all episodes.

Tee is best known as Dr. Ethan Choi, a former Navy flight surgeon, on NBC’s hit drama Chicago Med. His film credits include lead roles in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, directed by Justin Lin, The Wolverine, James Mangold-directed Jurassic World and Michael Bay’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2. Tee is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and attorney Mark A. Johnson of Behr Abramson Levy Johnson.